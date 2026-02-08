Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and it Was a Disaster

Texas Democrat Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett has finally decided to add a policy agenda and some achievements to her campaign website, and even that has been a complete disaster for her torpedoing campaign.

Two months after launching her Senate campaign, @JasmineForUS’s policy page is up, with apparent notes that weren’t deleted before publishing.



Among the mental health proposals:



“Write out your bullet points here. Anything from a sentence to a paragraph works.” https://t.co/4cAwo4rxkU pic.twitter.com/pjOoCjwHLn — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 7, 2026

Whichever staffer she tasked to write up to update the site simply failed to remove notes from her from the bullet points before they were uploaded and sent live for potential voters to read.

“Write out your bullet points here,” the campaign site said about Crockett’s mental health initiatives. “Anything from a sentence to a paragraph works.”

This wasn’t the only blunder found on the updated website. Users also discovered that Crockett’s “common sense gun reform” achievements were her co-sponsored bills on Social Security reform.

on Crockett’s issues page, the first sentence leading into her track record on social security is… about gun reform…? https://t.co/LGQShpmNjd pic.twitter.com/fQmul9bcyo — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) February 7, 2026

One user self-identified as an administrator for the campaign website, giving excuses for why the work was cobbled together so poorly.

Every website has issues when it launches. The site is cached at the server level. Updates to follow — Michael Quintos (@mquintos) February 7, 2026

With early voting beginning in just 10 days and the primary election slated for Mar. 3, Crockett will have to quickly reorganize to be competitive in her bid against emerging Democrat front-runner James Talarico.

