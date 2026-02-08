A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 306: ‘Fear Not' Old Testament – Part 2
The War on Warring
No Sanctuary in the Sanctuary
Chromosomes Matter — and Women’s Sports Prove It
The Economy Will Decide Congress — If Republicans Actually Talk About It
The Real United States of America
VIP
These Athletes Are Getting Paid to Shame Their Own Country at the Olympics
WaPo CEO Resigns Days After Laying Off 300 Employees
Georgia's Jon Ossoff Says Trump Administration Imitates Rhetoric of 'History's Worst Regim...
U.S. Thwarts $4 Million Weapons Plot Aimed at Toppling South Sudan Government
Minnesota Mom, Daughter, and Relative Allegedly Stole $325k from SNAP
Michigan AG: Detroit Man Stole 12 Identities to Collect Over $400,000 in Public...
Does Maxine Waters Really Think Trump Will Be Bothered by Her Latest Tantrum?
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and it Was a Disaster

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 08, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

Texas Democrat Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett has finally decided to add a policy agenda and some achievements to her campaign website, and even that has been a complete disaster for her torpedoing campaign.

Advertisement

Whichever staffer she tasked to write up to update the site simply failed to remove notes from her from the bullet points before they were uploaded and sent live for potential voters to read.

“Write out your bullet points here,” the campaign site said about Crockett’s mental health initiatives. “Anything from a sentence to a paragraph works.”

This wasn’t the only blunder found on the updated website. Users also discovered that Crockett’s “common sense gun reform” achievements were her co-sponsored bills on Social Security reform.

Recommended

A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SOCIAL SECURITY TEXAS

One user self-identified as an administrator for the campaign website, giving excuses for why the work was cobbled together so poorly.

With early voting beginning in just 10 days and the primary election slated for Mar. 3, Crockett will have to quickly reorganize to be competitive in her bid against emerging Democrat front-runner James Talarico.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better Derek Hunter
These Athletes Are Getting Paid to Shame Their Own Country at the Olympics Joseph Chalfant
Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
WaPo CEO Resigns Days After Laying Off 300 Employees Joseph Chalfant
American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush Joseph Chalfant
Does Maxine Waters Really Think Trump Will Be Bothered by Her Latest Tantrum? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better Derek Hunter
Advertisement