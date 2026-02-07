Would You Expect Trump to Respond Any Differently to This Controversy About This Video His Team Shared?

We experienced quite a bit yesterday: Democrats, the media, and panicked Republicans all calling for Donald Trump to apologize over a video with less-than-stellar editing. The video was about voter fraud, but it also included a clip at the end from a video showing America’s top political leaders as animals. In that clip, Michelle and Barack Obama were depicted as primates. It was slammed as racist by the political class and its allies. Trump’s team did remove the post. The communications could’ve been better, but this is a nothing burger.

Advertisement

Here’s the source of Trump’s Truth post.



It’s a downloadable video that Trump then reuploaded. The Lion King meme briefly appears at the end—after one whole minute—and was likely never seen by Trump.



Every journalist who peddled this hoax should be fired for malpractice. https://t.co/CFbKU4wTf0 pic.twitter.com/WaWpMumSOv — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 6, 2026

If the media is truly upset, you know it doesn’t matter. No one cares. Should the staffer who posted the video, which was live for 12 hours, have watched the whole thing? Sure, but I can also see how no one would’ve expected the ending of that video. Regardless, Trump isn’t apologizing, and the staffer isn’t being fired. Why? Because you don’t cave to the progressive mob or the media—and Trump knows whatever he does will be scrutinized to the max. Why not mess with the media and infuriate them by not doing what they want you to do? I love the move (via NBC News):

President Donald Trump on Friday removed a racist video he posted to social media late Thursday night that depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes, but said he won’t apologize for posting it. The roughly minute-long video focused on false election fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election, but at the end it suddenly flashed to a clip of the Obamas’ faces superimposed on the heads of cartoon apes as the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens played in the background. Speaking to reporters Friday night, Trump said “of course” he condemns the racist parts of the video, while noting he has no plans to apologize. “No, I didn’t make a mistake,” he said on Air Force One, adding that he didn't see the full video. “I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine.” While the White House initially defended the video, it was met with swift backlash — including from Republicans, who said it was “unacceptable” and “racist” and asked Trump to take it down and apologize. It was removed shortly before noon on Friday. “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down,” a White House official told NBC News. Trump did not directly respond Friday night when asked which staffer sent it and if he was going to fire that person.

So, for first-time Trump voters, welcome to the party. This is how the guy is. Would you have expected Trump to be different? He refused to apologize for going after Jeb Bush’s wife. He will do things his way. Deal with it.

Don’t bend the knee to the mob, Mr. President. Well done, but make sure the staffers watch the entire video clips from now on.

Some very serious elected GOP senators spent a good portion of their day demanding for Trump to denounce this. pic.twitter.com/m8d0TL8Egp — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 6, 2026

The Trump Staffer who posted the video https://t.co/yzfSquYFkG pic.twitter.com/5DyPJvZyih — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 7, 2026

The same video that depicts Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, also depicts Joe Biden as a chimpanzee, Kamala Harris as a turtle, Hakeem Jeffries as a lemur, and Whoopie Goldberg as a hippo.



In other words, it's just more manufactured outrage from the desperate left. pic.twitter.com/E48O6vF0h0 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 7, 2026

Never apologize. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 7, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.