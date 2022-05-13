Twitter Goes After Elise Stefanik with Gross Smear Over Baby Formula, Providing Cover for Failing Biden Admin.

Eric Swalwell

Posted: May 13, 2022 6:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, "#EliseStarvefanik" trended on Twitter, a cruel take on the name of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has served for a year now as the chair of the House Republican Conference. 

Earlier on Friday morning, the congresswoman shared an article published on Thursday from Katie, "The Biden Administration Is Shipping Pallets of Baby Formula to the Border." In her tweet, Stefanik raised concerns to do with how "Joe Biden continues to put America LAST," and highlighted how Americans are suffering from the #BidenBorderCrisis."

The mainstream media, via The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, in a fact-check from Thursday night, referred to such concerns as "faux outrage." 

Stefanik's Democratic colleagues in the House also piled on, with Reps. Eric Swalwell (CA) and Ruben Gallego (AZ) seeming to lead the way for getting the hashtag and harsh charge to trend. 

Rep. Stefanik is herself Congress' newest mom, which many Twitter users even used to further attack her. 

Despite the hashtag, and other such cruel points people would make, it is unfair to assume the congresswoman wants to let anyone starve. What they fail to address is that there has been a shortage and issue of prioritization.

Not only is Stefanik not calling for anyone to starve, she has been warning about this issue and has been since February as she's called on the Biden administration to address the issue and come up with a plan, which they have failed to do. 

And, on Thursday, Stefanik, as the conference chair, joined other House Republicans in calling for the president to address the issue. 

Stefanik was not willing to take the accusation lightly, though, especially when it came from the likes of those affiliated with the Lincoln Project with various tweets and retweets by co-founder Rick Wilson as it applied to Rep. Gallego's tweets tweets of his own. 

"The White House, House Democrats, and usual pedophile grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present any plan or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has no plan," Stefanik said.

Wilson, in his stunning move of immaturity, responded by bringing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) into it as it applies to the "usual pedophile grifters."

As Townhall has been highlighting all throughout this week, the Biden administration has been prioritizing baby formula for illegal immigrants, while American families go without, despite how Republicans highlighted the issue months before. Concerns about the lack of supplies and failure to first prioritize Americans has led some, including Hillary Clinton, to claim Republicans and the pro-life movement want to let babies die.

The Biden administration has responded with a non-response, though, with the president dragging his feet to address it on account of how "it's on the front of every newspaper."

A reporter read out Rep. Stefanik's tweet during outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's last press conference. Psaki, claiming that the Biden administration "like[s] facts," focused on how CPD is following the Flores Settlement and that this is "morally the right thing to do," rather than addressing the shortages American families are facing as a result. 

Stefanik highlighted Psaki's response as "out of touch."

