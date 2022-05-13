Joe Biden

Biden Finally Addresses the Baby Formula Crisis Because It's 'On the Front of Every Newspaper'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 13, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After remarks about crime and law enforcement in the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden was prompted by a reporter to address the ongoing baby formula crisis. 

In his response, Biden said he would address the issue because it's "on the front of every newspaper." 

When asked whether his administration should have moved more quickly to address the crisis, Biden made another flippant remark about mind reading. 

Over the past two days, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the administration has been working on the issue for months. 

Meanwhile, parents are starting to panic as limited baby formula production fails to keep up with demand. 

President Biden will spend the weekend at home in Delaware.

