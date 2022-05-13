Biden Finally Addresses the Baby Formula Crisis Because It's 'On the Front of Every Newspaper'

After remarks about crime and law enforcement in the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden was prompted by a reporter to address the ongoing baby formula crisis.

In his response, Biden said he would address the issue because it's "on the front of every newspaper."

After not saying ONE WORD about the baby formula shortage previously, Joe Biden says he'll finally answer a question on the issue because "all of a sudden it's on the front page of every newspaper" pic.twitter.com/B9D1JesZ8u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2022

When asked whether his administration should have moved more quickly to address the crisis, Biden made another flippant remark about mind reading.

Biden says that his administration could have acted sooner on the baby formula shortage "if we had been better mind readers."



"We moved as quickly as the problem became apparent to us." pic.twitter.com/YPbZuZCCvO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

Over the past two days, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the administration has been working on the issue for months.

Yesterday, Jen Psaki placed blame for the shortage on a recall that happened in February, and noted that the Biden administration has been working "for weeks now" on this issue. https://t.co/qUeJUvqiWF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, parents are starting to panic as limited baby formula production fails to keep up with demand.

Moms are facing a "terrifying" shortage of baby formula, which has "become impossible to find" as Biden's supply chain crisis persists pic.twitter.com/vOsypBfN0u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2022

The ongoing shortage of baby formula has left this Las Vegas diaper bank feeling "helpless."



"It's a crisis situation right now." pic.twitter.com/eZeRKj7Z6m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2022

President Biden will spend the weekend at home in Delaware.