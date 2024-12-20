Here's When Biden White House Aides Noticed Joe Was Mentally Cooked

Jeff already wrote about the bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal regarding President Joe Biden’s mental decline and the extensive operation to cover it up. We got a preview of this in June when the press excoriated the publication for suggesting that Biden was on the slide, only to be proven correct when Joe had an election-killing performance against Donald Trump during CNN’s debate.

For weeks, it was a deluge of stories about how everyone, including foreign officials, knew Biden had lost more than just a step. European officials conceded that their interactions with the president were more akin to their conversations with their aging parents than the leader of the free world. That was in March, when Biden addressed our counterparts across the pond about the Ukraine War.

“Officials who had met him in previous years noted a sharp deterioration. The officials left the meeting saddened, feeling the president reminded some of their own parents as they aged, the person said.”

And now:

The report details how members of the Biden administration were forced to adapt to the president’s advanced age and cognitive decline. It revealed a tightly managed operation to restrict access to him and meticulously manage his public appearances and interactions. The objective was to prevent the public from seeing his apparent weaknesses as president. Biden’s staff designed a highly insulated system to limit his exposure to outsiders – including members of Congress and the media. His senior advisers acted as intermediaries and gatekeepers, ensuring that meetings were short and focused so the president would not lose track of the conversation. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard frequently acted as proxies for Biden during important policy discussions. “Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy,” the report noted. In many cases, “If the president was having an off day, meetings could be scrapped altogether,” according to the report.

Forget the mental obstacles; physically, Biden couldn’t do the job. Everything we suspected and joked about regarding the Biden presidency was correct. He was too old, too frail, and frankly, too stupid to be president, which is why America got steamrolled everywhere over the past four years. The laughable line that this was the most consequential, active, and accomplished presidency is simply a lie. All Biden did was make us less safe by setting the world on fire, leaving us open to an illegal immigrant invasion, made us poorer. I want to hear about the job reports because almost a million weren’t created under this clown. To boot, Biden's White House aides knew the president was cooked on day one of his presidency (via NY Post):

White House aides covered up President Biden’s apparent mental decline from Day 1 of his presidency, shielding the aging commander-in-chief from the public and even rearranging his schedule after scatterbrained performances, an explosive report revealed Thursday. […] Presidential staff formed a tight shell around Biden, 82, right after he took office amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with staff immediately limiting his in-person interactions in January 2021.

[…] Meetings were often scheduled for later in the day — a fact first disclosed after Biden’s debate flop against President-elect Donald Trump, when staff admitted the then-Democratic nominee had difficulty functioning outside a six-hour window that closed around 4 p.m. daily. Once inside the room with the president, officials were instructed to make their briefings short and to the point. The White House also hired a voice coach, Hollywood mogul and campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, to try to improve his faint, raspy tone.

Other staffers removed negative reports from Biden’s stack of news for the day, misleading him about the public’s opinion of his job performance — which reached a 70-year low in 2024.

In 2020, Trump said Biden was “shot” mentally. He was right…again.