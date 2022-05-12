The Biden Administration is Shipping Pallets of Baby Formula to the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 12, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Biden Administration is Shipping Pallets of Baby Formula to the Border

Source: (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

American parents across the country are terrified as the supply of baby formula dries up. 

According to Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack, illegal immigrants currently in federal detention centers have plenty of baby formula. Pallets of baby formula have been delivered by the Biden Administration as store shelves go bare. 

"Biden is sending pallets of baby formula to the border. Meanwhile, store shelves across America are empty and moms are being told they don’t know when more is coming in. Welcome to Biden’s America where American moms and dads are last," Cammack posted on Facebook. "What is infuriating to me is that this is another example of an America last agenda. Pallets [of baby formula]".

"The American government is sending by the pallet, thousands and thousands of containers of baby formula to the border," she said in a video. 

Border Patrol agents have been instructed not to take baby formula home for their own children. 


During a briefing with reporters on Air Force One Wednesday, incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the Biden Administration was working on the issue 24/7. But when asked who was handling the crisis, Jean-Pierre laughed and said she didn't know. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Crack Pipes in 'Safe Smoking Kits' Prove Psaki and Fact-Checkers Lied in Denials
Spencer Brown

Busted: Alabama Lovebird Fugitive Couple's Run From the Law Ends in a Bloody Crash
Matt Vespa
Newsom Will Offer Incentives to Companies Who Relocate to California From States With Pro-Life Laws
Madeline Leesman
Democratic Congresswoman Makes Horrific Justification to Keep Abortions
Julio Rosas

Another Inflation Report Dashes Hope for Relief From Rising Prices
Spencer Brown
Garland Finally Issues Additional Protection for Supreme Court Justices
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular