Illegal Immigration

Abbott Blasts Biden Giving Critical Baby Formula to Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 12, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Abbott Blasts Biden Giving Critical Baby Formula to Illegal Immigrants

Source: (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blasting the Biden administration for prioritizing a steady supply of baby formula for illegal immigrants while American families face bare store shelves. 

"Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage. While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border," Abbott released in a joint statement with  National Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd. "This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve."

Abbott's statement comes after Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack revealed federal processing facilities have received pallets of baby formula from the Biden administration. 

President Joe Biden was supposed to address the baby formula crisis Thursday afternoon. At the last minute, his remarks became closed press. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Vox Stumbles Upon Truth: Biden's Spending Binge Made Inflation Worse
Spencer Brown
Psaki Calls New Proof Crack Pipes Are Provided in Safe Smoking Kits a 'Conspiracy Theory'
Spencer Brown

As Police Closed In, Here's What Former Corrections Officer Vicky White Said Before Committing Suicide
Matt Vespa
New Poll Asks Women if They Would Obtain an Illegal Abortion if Roe is Overturned
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Oh, So Now Psaki Thinks Releasing Addresses of Government Officials Is No Longer a Good Thing
Julio Rosas
GOP Governors Call On DOJ to ‘Enforce the Law’ Outside Supreme Court Justices’ Homes
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular