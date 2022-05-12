Abbott Blasts Biden Giving Critical Baby Formula to Illegal Immigrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blasting the Biden administration for prioritizing a steady supply of baby formula for illegal immigrants while American families face bare store shelves.

"Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage. While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border," Abbott released in a joint statement with National Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd. "This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve."

As parents face the nightmare of a nationwide formula shortage, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across the southern border.



Shameful.



Our children deserve a president who puts their needs & survival first.@BPUnion pic.twitter.com/aGkyB2hiIZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2022

Abbott's statement comes after Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack revealed federal processing facilities have received pallets of baby formula from the Biden administration.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula.



The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce.



This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

President Joe Biden was supposed to address the baby formula crisis Thursday afternoon. At the last minute, his remarks became closed press.