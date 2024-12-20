Report Drops Exposing All the Ways the Biden-Harris Admin Used the Government Against Political Opponents

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has released a 17,000-page report revealing the Biden administration’s effort to use the government against political opponents.

The report, released in four parts, comes after a lengthy investigation into the White House’s efforts to censor dissenting voices on social media, “prebunk” a damaging story about the Biden family to influence the 2020 election, and other threats to free speech.

The document’s purpose is to expose misconduct within the executive branch under President Biden and to show that a “two-tiered” system of justice has been applied under his watch. The Subcommittee’s investigation examined federal agencies’ involvement in targeting whistleblowers, unjust surveillance, and suppressing constitutionally protected activities.

“For too long, however, the American people have faced a two-tiered system of government—one of favorable treatment for the politically-favored class, and one of intimidation and unfairness for the rest of American citizens,” the report reads.

As a result, “the House of Representatives authorized the creation of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government within the Committee on the Judiciary,” according to the report.

“The mission of the Select Subcommittee has been to protect and strengthen the fundamental rights of the American people. By investigating, uncovering, and documenting executive branch misconduct, the Select Subcommittee has taken important steps to ensure that the federal government no longer works against the American people.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Townhall:

“The Weaponization Committee conducted rigorous oversight of the Biden-Harris administration’s weaponized government and uncovered numerous examples of federal government abuses. Through our oversight, we protected the First Amendment by investigating the censorship-industrial-complex, heard from numerous brave whistleblowers, stopped the targeting of Americans by the IRS and Department of Justice, and created serious legislative and policy changes that will benefit all Americans.”

The investigation details how the government’s “censorship-industrial complex” tried to silence lawful discourse by collaborating with academics, nonprofits, and major tech companies. The Subcommittee prompted multiple agencies to alter their practices as a result.

Investigators revealed a troubling pattern of retaliation against whistleblowers within the FBI. These individuals exposed evidence of waste, fraud, and abuse. In response, the Bureau punished them by suspending clearances, withholding pay, and hampering their ability to work, the report alleged. The Subcommittee’s oversight prompted the FBI to admit its problems and revamp its internal processes.

The report highlights the FBI’s unjust targeting of Catholic Americans, the Justice Department’s efforts to monitor parents at school board meetings, and financial surveillance.

The Select Subcommittee also revealed how the Biden-Harris Administration weaponized federal law enforcement against those it viewed as its political opponents, including conservative Americans broadly and President Trump, as well as other groups such as Catholic Americans, parents, and whistleblowers. While the Biden-Harris Administration frequently utilized the FBI to harass and intimidate its perceived enemies, a range of other federal agencies, such as the IRS and FinCEN, as well as private entities acting on the government’s behalf, worked against the American people. The Select Subcommittee further uncovered the extent to which the FBI, Biden campaign, and former members of the intelligence community worked to falsely discredit allegations about the Biden family’s influence peddling scheme and potentially alter the result of the 2020 presidential election.

With the current battle over a looming government shutdown, this report might not get as much attention as it deserves. However, there will likely be several bombshell revelations coming from the investigation over the coming weeks.