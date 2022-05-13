Psaki Explains Why Border Processing Centers Have Pallets of Baby Formula

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained why federal government processing centers along the U.S. southern border with Mexico are stocked with baby formula while American parents face bare shelves in cities across the country.

PSAKI: Shipping baby formula to the border is "morally the right thing to do...we certainly support the implementation of it." pic.twitter.com/wGlKOVx8dA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

Customs and Border Protection issued a similar statement to reporters on Thursday.

"CBP takes seriously its legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of individuals in our custody. Ensuring migrants, including children and infants, in our custody have their basic needs met is in line with this Administration’s commitment to ensuring safe, orderly, and humane processes at our border. CBP complies with all applicable regulations for the purchase of products used in CBP facilities," a CBP spokesman said.

Psaki also said the White House is working to get formula back on shelves as quickly as possible.

Jen Psaki says that the White House is working to get baby formula back on shelves "in the coming weeks." pic.twitter.com/hEkVVCatll — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

Earlier this week Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack tweeted photos from inside a processing facility, sparking outrage.

"Biden is sending pallets of baby formula to the border. Meanwhile, store shelves across America are empty and moms are being told they don’t know when more is coming in. Welcome to Biden’s America where American moms and dads are last," Cammack posted on Facebook. "What is infuriating to me is that this is another example of an America last agenda. Pallets [of baby formula]".