Cook Political Report Is Out with New Ratings. Here's Which Party Is Projected to Take Control of the House.

The Cook Political Report has issued new ratings now that more redistricting has been settled.

Even though there’s still a lot that can happen between now and the midterms, and more states still have to finalize new redistricting maps, Republicans are “clear favorites for control” of the House of Representatives, said Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman.

The new batch of ratings from the nonpartisan election handicapper shows Democrats defending eight so-called toss-up districts across seven states. By comparison, Republicans are defending six toss-up seats in four states at this point. At the same time, three Democratic-held districts — Arizona’s 6th, New Jersey’s 7th and Texas’s 15th — have landed in The Cook Political Report’s “lean Republican” column. Two more — Arizona’s 2nd District and Michigan’s 10th District — are in the “likely Republican” column. Only one Republican-held district, Illinois’s 13th, currently leans toward Democrats, according to the latest ratings. (The Hill)

Cook Political Report will issue new ratings on a rolling basis as more redistricting maps are finalized. Still, Republicans, who only need to pick up five seats next year to regain control of the House, look to be in a good position.