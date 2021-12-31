Congress

Cook Political Report Is Out with New Ratings. Here's Which Party Is Projected to Take Control of the House.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cook Political Report Is Out with New Ratings. Here's Which Party Is Projected to Take Control of the House.

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Cook Political Report has issued new ratings now that more redistricting has been settled.

Even though there’s still a lot that can happen between now and the midterms, and more states still have to finalize new redistricting maps, Republicans are “clear favorites for control” of the House of Representatives, said Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman.

The new batch of ratings from the nonpartisan election handicapper shows Democrats defending eight so-called toss-up districts across seven states. By comparison, Republicans are defending six toss-up seats in four states at this point. 

At the same time, three Democratic-held districts — Arizona’s 6th, New Jersey’s 7th and Texas’s 15th — have landed in The Cook Political Report’s “lean Republican” column. Two more — Arizona’s 2nd District and Michigan’s 10th District — are in the “likely Republican” column. 

Only one Republican-held district, Illinois’s 13th, currently leans toward Democrats, according to the latest ratings. (The Hill)

Cook Political Report will issue new ratings on a rolling basis as more redistricting maps are finalized. Still, Republicans, who only need to pick up five seats next year to regain control of the House, look to be in a good position. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci Finally Admits Something About Covid-19 Others Have Been Censored for Saying
Leah Barkoukis
Some of the Headlines About AOC Being in Florida Are As Ridiculous As You’d Expect
Rebecca Downs
Texas Professor: 'Madden NFL' Video Games 'Dehumanized' Black Athletes, Helped Create 'Plantation Cosplay'
Landon Mion
Come and Take It: Canadians Aren't Complying with New Gun Law
Matt Vespa
Pro-Abortion Men Finally Take Some Responsibility
Katie Pavlich
Sorry Liberals, Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Not Currently on Vacation Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular