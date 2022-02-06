CNN Acknowledges 'Parents are Frustrated' in Response to Ad on Masked Children

On Thursday, as I covered, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) and N2 America released a "heartbreaking" ad that highlighted the tragic hypocrisy of children being forced to mask and social distance at school while celebrities and sports fans celebrate maskless at events.

Democrats are putting kids last. Teachers’ unions are putting kids last.



Tell them to give kids their childhood back.



WATCH: our new TV ad we are launching today with @N2_America. #LetKidsLearn pic.twitter.com/N2AZKcKI0V — State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) (@theSGLF) February 3, 2022

The ad was played on the panel for CNN's "Inside Politics," as the participants discussed the effectiveness it had.

.@CNN's @abbydphillip on our new TV ad with @N2_America:



"Your children are at home learning on a laptop, Hollywood is out there hugging and kissing...It's a really tricky situation that Democrats are in. Parents are fed up. They are frustrated." pic.twitter.com/CFGaLbgQ9o — State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) (@theSGLF) February 6, 2022

Host Abby Philip acknowledged that "parents are fed up, they are frustrated," and pointed out "it's a really tricky situation that Democrats are in," as they are the ones caught maskless while demanding that others mask up.

She had also referenced that parents more so preferred that their children receive consistent schooling than they were worried about them getting the Wuhan coronavirus.

POLITICO'S Laura Barrón-López, however, criticized the ad without evidence and ultimately turned the segment into a Republican-bashing fest. She also offered nothing to Phillip's point that Democrats are in a "really tricky situation" due to their hypocrisy.

"Look, that's a political ad, so it's not going to be truthful or honest or any of those things," Barrón-López said dismissively.

The ad includes footage of maskless sports fans, as well as maskless celebrities at an awards show. Phillip had just mentioned maskless Democrats. Last night, it also came out that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams had appeared in multiple photos with school children, maskless, where there is a district-wide mandate. The children, however, appear masked. I covered Abrams' masking hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of other Democrats last night, as it's certainly not just her.

SGLF Executive Director Dee Duncan tweeted in response to Barrón-López's point that "facts are stubborn things."

Facts are stubborn things. The hypocrisy of Democrats and teachers’ unions has caused our kids irreparable academic and emotional harm. Parents won’t be fooled and know exactly who to blame. https://t.co/5oytUAXmVl — Dee Duncan (@DeeDuncan14) February 6, 2022

Meridith McGraw, also of POLITICO, did acknowledge later in that segment that "there's such pandemic fatigue at this point," going on to call to mind the photos of Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at SoFi Stadium last Sunday. "And I think when you see photos like that one of Newsom and Garcetti at the L.A. Rams stadium in Los Angeles, it's hard for a lot of people to stomach the idea that their kids can't take their mask off unless they're eating and yet they can see public figures at a huge, crowded event be able to take their masks off and sort of live their lives."