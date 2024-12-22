'We're F**ked': Dem Donor Reveals Her Family Member Knew Dems Were Cooked After...
Biden Admin Funded $4 Million Program to Pull Kids Out of School and Indoctrinate Them

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 22, 2024 10:30 AM
The Biden administration quietly rolled out a controversial new program aimed at providing LGBTQ+ education to students, including lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation, without requiring parental consent. The initiative is part of a broader push by the outgoing administration to advance progressive, woke education onto kids and indoctrinate them behind parent’s backs. 

According to details of a grant, the Biden Administration handed out millions of dollars to researchers for an experimental program that lets students to participate in a paid 10-week long “intervention” designed to help LGBTQ-identifying kids “cope with the effects of minority stress.” 

The $2.5 million National Institute for Health (NIH)-funded program stated that the “bias-based victimization, part of which is commonly known as minority stress, has been cited as a participating factor in the substantial behavioral health disparities” among LGBTQ adolescents. 

Some session examples of the program include, “coming out, disclosure, and decision making,” “social justice, power, and oppression,” all while addressing “minority stressors” of LGBTQ identifying students. 

According to the “Proud and Empowered” website, the Biden Administration has green lighted several grants aimed improving the “school climate” regarding the LGBTQ community. 

Programs like this is exactly why President-elect Donald Trump tasked Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy with weeding out unnecessary and wasteful spending and ensuring our American dollars don't wind up funding a program that indoctrinates children. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

