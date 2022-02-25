Biden is Traveling to Wisconsin Next Week to Still Talk About This Major Agenda Item

While the world watches as the Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to grow more dire, President Joe Biden will travel to Superior, Wisconson next week to talk about a key agenda priority for his administration. Local news reports, including from CBS 58, indicate he will discuss infrastructure on Wednesday, March 2, the day after his State of the Union address. First Lady Jill Biden will join him, and the two will discuss how the infrastructure law "delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs."

The area is in a particularly Democratic part of the state.

President Biden and Democrats must be in deep trouble in the coming midterm elections in November.



Why?



Superior, Wisconsin, located in Douglas County, is one of three-northern most counties in Wisconsin, which have been Democratic strongholds for decades. Near Duluth too. https://t.co/DWkrS5KrNO — Wisconsin Neanderthal ?????? (@wiz_political) February 25, 2022

It's worth noting that for the longest time, it was suggested that passing the infrastructure package and signing it into law would provide a bump in the polls for Biden. As Spencer and I covered in-depth, though, this was not the case. The bill passed the House last November, and was signed into law by the president more than a week later, after purposefully delaying the signing ceremony for the sake of a better photo op.

While the infrastructure law is on the agenda, it's almost certain that Biden may still try to keep selling his dead Build Back Better Act. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) killed the bill when he announced his opposition last December, and has continuously said it is "dead." However, the president continues to tout the selling points of the spending bill over Twitter and in his public appearances.

17 Nobel Prize winners in economics say the Build Back Better Agenda will ease longer-term inflationary pressures.



We can get this done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 17, 2022

If Congress passes our Build Back Better Agenda, we can lower costs for working families with a stroke of a pen. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 16, 2022

My Build Back Better Agenda would lower child care costs, helping parents get back to work. This will help reduce the burden on hardworking families and give them the breathing room they’ve needed. pic.twitter.com/f56piST17T — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 16, 2022

Under the Build Back Better plan, no one making under $400,000 per year will see their taxes go up a single penny. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 14, 2022

Progressives have also been eager and hopeful about passing Build Back Better, and had been adamant that the infrastructure law be tied to the spending bill.

The first lady was last in the state last December, following the dozens of injuries and six deaths resulting from when Darrell E. Brooks Jr. allegedly plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade last November in Waukesha. President Biden did not visit the area.