White House Explains Why Biden is Waiting to Sign the Infrastructure Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Over the weekend Congress officially passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and now it's ready to be signed into law. 

But despite claims the legislation is "urgent," the White House doesn't have a date for when it will receive a signature. 

On Monday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked when Biden will sign the bill. She said officials are waiting until members of Congress are in town to set a date. The House and Senate are out of session this week. Biden also gave this explanation during remarks about the legislation on Saturday. 

"Vice President Harris and I look forward to having a formal signing ceremony for this bipartisan infrastructure soon.  Because, but everybody is not, I’m not doing it this weekend because I want people who worked so hard to get this done, Democrats and Republicans, to be here when we sign it," Biden said.  "But we’re looking more forward to having shovels in the ground to begin rebuilding America."

