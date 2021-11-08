White House Explains Why Biden is Waiting to Sign the Infrastructure Bill

Over the weekend Congress officially passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and now it's ready to be signed into law.

But despite claims the legislation is "urgent," the White House doesn't have a date for when it will receive a signature.

Q: "You just said this bill and the passage of it could not come at a more urgent time. So, do you know when President Biden plans to sign this bill."



.@SecretaryPete: "I'd have to refer you to my White House colleagues on that...I'll be there with bells on." pic.twitter.com/sm3TKJWQFr — CSPAN (@cspan) November 8, 2021

On Monday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked when Biden will sign the bill. She said officials are waiting until members of Congress are in town to set a date. The House and Senate are out of session this week. Biden also gave this explanation during remarks about the legislation on Saturday.

"Vice President Harris and I look forward to having a formal signing ceremony for this bipartisan infrastructure soon. Because, but everybody is not, I’m not doing it this weekend because I want people who worked so hard to get this done, Democrats and Republicans, to be here when we sign it," Biden said. "But we’re looking more forward to having shovels in the ground to begin rebuilding America."

Great question — Biden stressed how urgent the infrastructure bill was but is now waiting to sign it. @KJP46 says he’s waiting so members can be present when he signs it.



So it’s urgent… but can wait for the photo op after members get back from recess. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2021