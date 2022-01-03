Hypocrite: AOC Filmed Maskless at Crowded Bar in Miami

The saga of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her trip to Florida continues, as the squad member was filmed on Sunday at a crowded bar in Miami without a mask.

For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy. We don’t actually care she’s maskless. We care she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here. — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

The tweeted footage came from Brendon Leslie with Florida's Conservative Voice. In addition to confirming that the whole point of tweeting the footage was "to expose hypocrisy," Leslie had also noted that it was "NOT because I want to sleep with you," referring to AOC.

PS: @AOC I’m posting this because you’re a lying hypocrite and NOT because I want to sleep with you. — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

Leslie's line was in response to the congresswoman's bizarre claims that those Republicans who criticized her for vacationing in Florida "are mad they can’t date me," as Leah highlighted on Friday and Derek Hunter addressed in a Sunday column. And it got even more from there as AOC ranted about "sexual frustrations" in a Twitter thread that was seriously mocked.

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.



These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

AOC has been in Florida for several days, while New York City, where her district is located, experiences record high COVID cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, highlighted how New York City is experiencing even more cases with its particularly strict mandates. Meanwhile, it's Florida that is derided by the left.

For those who insist "NYC has more cases because they test more": Test positivity is also reported on the CDC website. Past 7 days positivity is 15-19.9% in NYC // 20-24% in Florida. This doesn't explain the massive disparity in case rates. — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

For those who spread misinformation about hospitalization rates, check the @HHSGov portal. Here's the data today:



NYC currently has twice the % of inpatient beds used for COVID, and almost triple the % ICU beds being used for COVID, compared to Florida. pic.twitter.com/ngm36mqpFF — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

AOC herself has contributed to that negative attention thrown at Florida and at Gov. DeSantis, as she accused him of being "inexplicably missing for like two weeks."

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?



If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks.



In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :) https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

As DeSantis' staff has shared, though, and as Julio reported on Friday, the governor is not "missing." It was also recently revealed that Gov. DeSantis has been accompanying his wife, Casey DeSantis, to her breast cancer treatments. Sure enough, though, as Matt and I have highlighted, the left has still continued to dump on DeSantis, even after such news came out about his whereabouts.

Patriot Takes, which is partnered with Meidas Touch, slammed the couple for attending a worship event and has also come under fire for their particularly dumb latest conspiracy theory, which is pointing out that Ron and Casey DeSantis are wearing the same outfits in their Christmas and New Year's Instagram posts, as are their children.

Ron DeSantis’ family is wearing the exact same clothes in both their Christmas and New Year Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/pctLYqnOKD — PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) January 2, 2022

As of early Monday morning, AOC has not addressed appearing massless at the bar over Twitter as she has the other photo of her and her boyfriend.