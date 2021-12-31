Sorry Liberals, Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Not Currently on Vacation Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

For as long as COVID-19 cases will be a thing, you'll be sure to see liberals trying, and failing, to smear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the worldwide problem.

The latest iteration of the attacks came as liberals both in the media and online accused DeSantis of going MIA as Florida, like the rest of the country, is facing a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases. DeSantis was then accused of taking a vacation after twisting the words in a tweet sent by Press Secretary Christina Pushaw on Monday.

Pushaw laid out what DeSantis has been doing the past week, which has been laid out per his public schedule. She noted that even though Thursday was a holiday for state employees, DeSantis was still working at the state capitol.

THREAD: Public Schedules for @GovRonDeSantis are sent to the media every day. Unfortunately, corporate media are notoriously dishonest and don’t report facts. So here is the Governor’s schedule for the past week, starting with 12/22: (1/x) pic.twitter.com/umLTjhDipT — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) December 30, 2021

Friday, 12/24 was Christmas Eve. Christmas was on Saturday. @GovRonDeSantis did not have any scheduled events on Christmas weekend ??, presumably because he wanted to spend time with his family, as anyone would. pic.twitter.com/j7aiTsGG1R — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) December 30, 2021

And today, despite the fact that it is a holiday for state employees, @GovRonDeSantis was in his office working and meeting with staff. pic.twitter.com/rSLhDjEBM3 — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) December 30, 2021

While DeSantis is not on a vacation, it was revealed on Thursday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was spotted soaking up the sun in Florida.