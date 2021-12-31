Florida

Sorry Liberals, Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Not Currently on Vacation Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sorry Liberals, Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Not Currently on Vacation Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

For as long as COVID-19 cases will be a thing, you'll be sure to see liberals trying, and failing, to smear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the worldwide problem.

The latest iteration of the attacks came as liberals both in the media and online accused DeSantis of going MIA as Florida, like the rest of the country, is facing a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases. DeSantis was then accused of taking a vacation after twisting the words in a tweet sent by Press Secretary Christina Pushaw on Monday.

Pushaw laid out what DeSantis has been doing the past week, which has been laid out per his public schedule. She noted that even though Thursday was a holiday for state employees, DeSantis was still working at the state capitol.

While DeSantis is not on a vacation, it was revealed on Thursday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was spotted soaking up the sun in Florida.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The IRS Has Some Interesting Advice About Stolen Property and Bribes
Katie Pavlich
Here's What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said That Triggered Liberal America...Again
Matt Vespa
Facing Severe Shortage of Covid Treatments, NY Dept. of Health Makes Highly Controversial Eligibility Rule
Leah Barkoukis

After Maxwell Verdict People Wonder, How Is Bill Clinton Not in Prison?
Katie Pavlich
Nancy Pelosi Announces Day's Events to Mark Anniversary of January 6
Rebecca Downs
Jan. 6 Select Committee Weighs in to Ask Supreme Court to Deny Trump Request to Block Records
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular