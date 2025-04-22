Former Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Does Not Hold Back in Eviscerating Taylor Lorenz
Tipsheet

Weirdo Lib Wearing What Appears to Be a Luigi Mangione T-Shirt Attacks Trump Supporter in Restaurant

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Do we really need context here? I don’t know where this establishment is located, but it’s not necessary: What happens in this clip can happen to any person donning a Make America Great Again hat. How this anti-Trump clown reacted to said hat is universal among the Left.

Imagine sitting with your wife or significant other and some foaming idiot comes over and says you should be ashamed, and then attacks your significant other for not seeing the evil behind the MAGA hat or something. It’s unspooled. The woman is your typical miserable, single woman. The best is that she walks away initially but can’t leave this couple alone. She’s finally escorted out by restaurant management and the police, but not before exposing what looks like a Luigi Mangione t-shirt. 

“This is crazy s**t right here,” the deranged woman screams as she’s lead away. 

Oh, someone is crazy but it’s not the couple or the man wearing the MAGA hat. 

It’s the perfect encapsulation of liberal America: they don’t know how to persuade anymore, so they go about attacking and screaming at people with whom they disagree. Words fails liberals daily in the Trump era. What’s even more entertaining is that this woman is so engulfed in anti-Trump rage that her lunacy is one of the reasons why people are drifting away from Democrats in droves. It’s a party that doesn’t know how to behave when they lose and lean on conspiracy theories as a coping mechanism. It’s quickly becoming a base that advocates domestic terrorism and political violence when they’re defeated. 

Today’s Democratic Party is regional, elitist, unhinged, illiberal, and immensely unlikable. Here was an exchange with a typical Democrat. 

Good Lord.

