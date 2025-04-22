Weirdo Lib Wearing What Appears to Be a Luigi Mangione T-Shirt Attacks Trump Supporter in Restaurant

Do we really need context here? I don’t know where this establishment is located, but it’s not necessary: What happens in this clip can happen to any person donning a Make America Great Again hat. How this anti-Trump clown reacted to said hat is universal among the Left.

Advertisement

Imagine sitting with your wife or significant other and some foaming idiot comes over and says you should be ashamed, and then attacks your significant other for not seeing the evil behind the MAGA hat or something. It’s unspooled. The woman is your typical miserable, single woman. The best is that she walks away initially but can’t leave this couple alone. She’s finally escorted out by restaurant management and the police, but not before exposing what looks like a Luigi Mangione t-shirt.

MEANWHILE: Unhinged tolerant leftist goes berserk on man eating in a restaurant with a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/Sw8m6juFxo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2025

Lady screams “this is some fucked up shit” while literally wearing a murderer on her shirt Luigi Mangione. Fucking psychos. pic.twitter.com/LtJXvtLt1O — Majick (@Majick666) April 18, 2025

“This is crazy s**t right here,” the deranged woman screams as she’s lead away.

Oh, someone is crazy but it’s not the couple or the man wearing the MAGA hat.

It’s the perfect encapsulation of liberal America: they don’t know how to persuade anymore, so they go about attacking and screaming at people with whom they disagree. Words fails liberals daily in the Trump era. What’s even more entertaining is that this woman is so engulfed in anti-Trump rage that her lunacy is one of the reasons why people are drifting away from Democrats in droves. It’s a party that doesn’t know how to behave when they lose and lean on conspiracy theories as a coping mechanism. It’s quickly becoming a base that advocates domestic terrorism and political violence when they’re defeated.

Today’s Democratic Party is regional, elitist, unhinged, illiberal, and immensely unlikable. Here was an exchange with a typical Democrat.

Good Lord.