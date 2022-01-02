Liberals Are Actually Doubling Down on Going After Ron DeSantis' Wife

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jan 02, 2022 9:35 PM
Liberals Are Actually Doubling Down on Going After Ron DeSantis' Wife

Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

As we've been covering this weekend, liberals have been losing their minds claiming that that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is "missing." In reality, as Matt covered on Sunday morning, the governor has been accompanying his wife, Casey DeSantis, to her treatment for breast cancer. One would expect all of the liberals who made all sorts of claims to apologize, right? Wrong.

Matt highlighted a reprehensible tweet from freelance journalist Lesley Abravanel, who referred to the Fox News story by Kyle Morris as "spin, spin, spin." And sadly, there are more tweets where that came from. At least Abravanel's tweet was massively ratioed though.

To be fair, Aaron Parnas, the son of Les Parnas, who had been tweeting an awful lot about DeSantis and has since continued to tweet about him, did tweet well wishes for Florida's first lady.

He wasn't joined by too many others, though. 

For instance, MSNBC's Joy Reid, a hateful race-baiting racist, retweeted a tweet from Parnas which he has since deleted. Reid's is still up, however.

While Reid shared her tweet days ago, as of January 2, there doesn't appear to be any apology on her lengthy Twitter feed. In fact, she's one of the ones doubling down, expressing skepticism.

Daniel Uhlfelder, whom Reid retweeted, has been tweeting an awful lot about #WhereIsRon and promoting the "Remove Ron" Twitter group. Not only has Uhlfelder been incessantly tweeting about the DeSantis couple attending a worship event, but he has one of those tweets as his pinned tweet.

It does not appear that Uhlfelder expressed any well-wishes for Casey DeSantis. 

Uhlfelder and others have been tweeting the video clip from Patriot Takes, which is, unsurprisingly, affiliated with the particularly vitriolic and anti-GOP Meidas Touch.

Apparently, disagreeing with someone politically but wishing them well when it comes to their personal lives and health diagnosis is far too much to expect from most on the left.

