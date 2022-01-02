Liberals Are Actually Doubling Down on Going After Ron DeSantis' Wife

As we've been covering this weekend, liberals have been losing their minds claiming that that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is "missing." In reality, as Matt covered on Sunday morning, the governor has been accompanying his wife, Casey DeSantis, to her treatment for breast cancer. One would expect all of the liberals who made all sorts of claims to apologize, right? Wrong.

Matt highlighted a reprehensible tweet from freelance journalist Lesley Abravanel, who referred to the Fox News story by Kyle Morris as "spin, spin, spin." And sadly, there are more tweets where that came from. At least Abravanel's tweet was massively ratioed though.

Spin, spin spin. While I feel for his wife, cancer treatments take a few hours. He is the governor of a state in crisis. If he can’t govern and be there for his wife he should resign. https://t.co/v8njeefQbA #FoxNews — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) December 31, 2021

To be fair, Aaron Parnas, the son of Les Parnas, who had been tweeting an awful lot about DeSantis and has since continued to tweet about him, did tweet well wishes for Florida's first lady.

Both the right and left have thrown jabs over DeSantis and AOC over the past 48 hours. One thing that keeps being politicized, unfortunately, is the cancer diagnosis of Florida's First Lady. Please don't use that to play politics. We should be praying for her speedy recovery. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 31, 2021

He wasn't joined by too many others, though.

For instance, MSNBC's Joy Reid, a hateful race-baiting racist, retweeted a tweet from Parnas which he has since deleted. Reid's is still up, however.

A governor, not governing during a crisis; and sunning his belly on vacation instead. @GovRonDeSantis is the Nero of Ted Cruzes. https://t.co/JaVTNdPbBh — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) December 30, 2021

While Reid shared her tweet days ago, as of January 2, there doesn't appear to be any apology on her lengthy Twitter feed. In fact, she's one of the ones doubling down, expressing skepticism.

Daniel Uhlfelder, whom Reid retweeted, has been tweeting an awful lot about #WhereIsRon and promoting the "Remove Ron" Twitter group. Not only has Uhlfelder been incessantly tweeting about the DeSantis couple attending a worship event, but he has one of those tweets as his pinned tweet.

Fox News is reporting Ron DeSantis was with his wife on December 29, 2021 when she was receiving cancer treatment. Here they are together last night 2 days later at large crowded concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/UDw6vk9kTM — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 1, 2022

It does not appear that Uhlfelder expressed any well-wishes for Casey DeSantis.

Uhlfelder and others have been tweeting the video clip from Patriot Takes, which is, unsurprisingly, affiliated with the particularly vitriolic and anti-GOP Meidas Touch.

Apparently, disagreeing with someone politically but wishing them well when it comes to their personal lives and health diagnosis is far too much to expect from most on the left.