Seinfeld Creator's Absurd Op-Ed Attacking Bill Maher Had Only One Purpose

It took a bit, but of course, someone in Hollywood had to chuck a rock at Bill Maher for having dinner with President Donald Trump. It was a highly publicized event, though Maher rightly said everyone should calm down. It wasn’t a summit or him hopping on the MAGA train. It was a comedian having dinner with the president of the United States at his request, and you don’t turn that down no matter who occupies the White House. The HBO host admitted that he never thought he would be afforded such an honor in his life. That’s why he went and had a great time.

Maher is not a conservative, though to his traditional liberal audience he might as well be since he lambasts his side of the aisle after becoming engulfed in woke nonsense. The man doesn’t think hating one another is healthy, and he was very forthcoming about the dinner, noting how Trump was respectful, engaging, and able to make fun of himself. Maher also said that he felt he could be more candid with him than most of the Democrats he’d voted for. Nothing he disliked about the president, based on news reports and television appearances, was present during this dinner. Yet, Seinfeld creator Larry David opted to be the first to attack Maher with his “My Dinner With Adolf” op-ed in The New York Times:

Imagine my surprise when in the spring of 1939 a letter arrived at my house inviting me to dinner at the Old Chancellery with the world’s most reviled man, Adolf Hitler. I had been a vocal critic of his on the radio from the beginning, pretty much predicting everything he was going to do on the road to dictatorship. No one I knew encouraged me to go. “He’s Hitler. He’s a monster.” But eventually I concluded that hate gets us nowhere. I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity. Two weeks later, I found myself on the front steps of the Old Chancellery and was led into an opulent living room, where a few of the Führer’s most vocal supporters had gathered: Himmler, Göring, Leni Riefenstahl and the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII. We talked about some of the beautiful art on the walls that had been taken from the homes of Jews. But our conversation ended abruptly when we heard loud footsteps coming down the hallway. Everyone stiffened as Hitler entered the room. […] He said he was starving and led us into the dining room, where he gestured for me to sit next to him. Göring immediately grabbed a slice of pumpernickel, whereupon Hitler turned to me, gave me an eye roll, then whispered, “Watch. He’ll be done with his entire meal before you’ve taken two bites.” That one really got me. Göring, with his mouth full, asked what was so funny, and Hitler said, “I was just telling him about the time my dog had diarrhea in the Reichstag.” […] Two hours later, the dinner was over, and the Führer escorted me to the door. “I am so glad to have met you. I hope I’m no longer the monster you thought I was.” “I must say, mein Führer, I’m so thankful I came. Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other.” And with that, I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night.

Yeah, no one cares, man. The Trump is Hitler schtick is over and no one cares or believes it. We elected him twice to the highest office. The word is out: everything you don’t like is Nazism or Hitler. That doesn’t make you right, it makes you sound like a moron. It’s tragic, too, because Larry David is a funny guy. He had a great episode in Curb Your Enthusiasm where he made MAGA hats funny: he wore them to get out of boring meetings with talent agents and business managers. It wasn’t snobby or forced; it was funny. But this garbage has only one point, which CNN’s Scott Jennings nailed this week—it’s to silence the opposition, the next dinner, or the next time some liberal decides to break bread with someone with whom they disagree.

🇺🇸 SCOTT JENNINGS: THE LEFT WANTS TO SILENCE ANYONE WHO TALKS TO TRUMP—“IT’S NOT ABOUT THIS DINNER, IT’S ABOUT THE NEXT ONE”



"Bill Maher was right to speak out—even if I disagree with him politically.



But this isn’t about that dinner.



It’s about the next one.



The modern… https://t.co/UXfnwvYwJU pic.twitter.com/qru1up9UUL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 22, 2025

Luckily, for Maher, he couldn’t care less. He knew how his audience would react, to which he said if they have a problem with this dinner, they could "go f**k themselves." It makes me wonder if Maher would visit again, just so these clowns could foam at the mouth and see if they’re stupid enough to pen another piece of predictable nonsense that David submitted to the Times.