kamala harris

Top Aide For Kamala Harris Just Jumped Ship

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Top Aide For Kamala Harris Just Jumped Ship

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As disapproval ratings continue to surge, the communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris is throwing in the towel. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications chief Ashley Etienne is leaving the White House. A veteran of the Barack Obama administration and a former senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Etienne transitioned to Harris’s team in the weeks following the 2020 election. When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office," Vanity Fair reports. 

"Etienne's departure comes after CNN detailed significant tension between West Wing aides and the vice president's office. CNN reported that several people on Harris' staff had started to reach out to contacts to say they're looking to leave, according to sources who've gotten calls," CNN adds. 

The resignation comes as rumors swirl about Harris' performance and future as the vice president. 

During an infrastructure signing event at the White House this week, Harris was preempted on stage by the announcer, who said it was time for a union representative to speak while Harris was at the microphone. 

Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki implied the relationship between President Biden and Vice President Harris is fine. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

CBO Releases Cost of Biden's Budget... It's Not Zero
Spencer Brown
Nancy Pelosi Confirms Hyde Amendment Missing from House Reconciliation Bill Planned to Receive Thursday Vote
Rebecca Downs

Bill Maher Went on CNN and Triggered the Entire Audience Last Night
Matt Vespa

WATCH: GOP Senators Decimate Biden's Communist Comptroller of the Currency Nominee
Spencer Brown

Biden's FCC Nominee: Fox News Is State Media...and Must Be Regulated to Death
Matt Vespa

Rittenhouse Trial Judge: MSNBC Is Banned from the Courthouse
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular