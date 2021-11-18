Top Aide For Kamala Harris Just Jumped Ship

As disapproval ratings continue to surge, the communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris is throwing in the towel.

"Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications chief Ashley Etienne is leaving the White House. A veteran of the Barack Obama administration and a former senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Etienne transitioned to Harris’s team in the weeks following the 2020 election. When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office," Vanity Fair reports.

"Etienne's departure comes after CNN detailed significant tension between West Wing aides and the vice president's office. CNN reported that several people on Harris' staff had started to reach out to contacts to say they're looking to leave, according to sources who've gotten calls," CNN adds.

The resignation comes as rumors swirl about Harris' performance and future as the vice president.

During an infrastructure signing event at the White House this week, Harris was preempted on stage by the announcer, who said it was time for a union representative to speak while Harris was at the microphone.

Announcer: “Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach”



Kamala Harris: “In a moment.” pic.twitter.com/oLo2R4NArY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 15, 2021

Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki implied the relationship between President Biden and Vice President Harris is fine.