Of All the Reasons for Kamala Harris' Low Approval Rating, Jimmy Kimmel Goes with 'Sexism and Racism'

As I covered on Sunday, President Joe Biden had a particularly abysmal approval rating, with just 38 percent of registered voters saying they approved of the job he's doing as president, according to the recently released USA Today/Suffolk poll. And, as Guy went on to cover, Vice President Kamala Harris is doing even worse, considering just 28 percent approve of the job she's doing. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has an explanation for why that is, and it's exactly what you'd expect it to be coming from an unfunny liberal. That would be "sexism and racism," as Kimmel offered in his opening monologue for Tuesday's show.

.@jimmykimmel: The reason @VP Harris is so unpopular is because Americans are sexist and racist pic.twitter.com/Bnhzpvvnrd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021

"Americans really aren't happy with his Vice President, Kamala Harris," Kimmel said, referring to Biden. "Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28%, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it's like criticizing a backup quarterback. Tom Brady, he's OK. I don't love the way Blaine Gabbert has his legs folded on the bench, I have to be honest."

Kimmel is only partially correct. Harris has been given plenty of random tasks to do that she is not qualified for, such as trying to stem illegal immigrants from entering through the southern border, or getting voting legislation passed. She hasn't been successful, though.

In highlighting the segment, Brandon Gillespie for Fox News pointed out that "Harris' approval rating is the lowest of any modern vice president. A majority 51% of poll respondents disapproved of the job she's doing, while 21% were undecided."

"I think I know why Kamala's rating are low, besides sexism and racism, which are the obvious ones. It's because whenever she's next to Joe Biden, standing near or behind him, she looks like an assassin," Kimmel also claimed.

It's curious that Kimmel would decry "sexism and racism" considering his own past history of engaging in just that. He is the co-creator of "The Man Show," which Wikipedia notes "is particularly well known for its buxom female models, the Juggy Dance Squad, who would dance in themed, revealing costumes at the opening of every show, in the aisles of the audience just before The Man Show went to commercial break, and during the end segment "Girls on Trampolines"."

The show even described itself as "a joyous celebration of chauvinism."

Steven Blum wrote about "The Most Revolting Moments from Jimmy Kimmel's 'The Man Show'" in a piece for VICE on March 2, 2018. His subheadline previews how "Before Jimmy Kimmel was hosting the Oscars, he hosted a show where he humped women on camera, made fun of their weight, and joked that Oprah had to do 'a little more sock washing.'"

In an article for March 5, 2018, Susannah Guthrie writing for The New Daily wrote about "The Man Show: Jimmy Kimmel accused of hypocrisy over past antics."

The show ran from 1999-2004, with Kimmel staying on until 2003, the same year "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" first aired on ABC.

"The Man Show" is also racist, as it featured Kimmel in blackface. He apologized last year, and even then it was what Mary McNamara called a "lame apology" and involved "a defensive preface" in her column for The Los Angeles Times.

Further, as I reported back in July, citing a Morning Consult-POLITICO, virtually no Republican women like her. Overall, men viewed Harris more favorably than women did, making this argument that it's "sexism" even more faulty, despite how Kimmel claims it's "obvious."

Kimmel also suggested that Biden's approval ratings are so low "because of all that spooky whispering," and suggested the president "save the sexy talk for bed time with Dr. Jill."