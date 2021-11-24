Rep. Roy Responds to Nadler's Claim That Rittenhouse Trial Warrants DOJ Review: 'The People Are Sovereign'

If Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is actually in a position to chair the House Judiciary Committee, and other Democrats think it's worthwhile to distort the facts of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial to claim it "justifies federal review by [the Department of Justice]," they're in for a rude awakening. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who is on the committee, spoke up about it on Tuesday with Dana Loesch.

The Biden admin's (and Jerry Nadler's) response to the Rittenhouse verdict was "oh, we better federalize this"



“Never mind, that he was acquitted"



Dems want to use the power of govt to “tell you what [they] think ought to happen”



“We will fight that”https://t.co/DxngNaLcaH pic.twitter.com/sU5HUFjOG8 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 23, 2021

As he reminded that Rittenhouse "was acquitted by a jury of his peers," Rep. Roy warned that the response from many Democrats has been "oh, we better federalize this" also reminding that "state law can figure that out."

"No, no, we the geniuses and experts in Washington, D.C. are now going to come in and we're going to tell you that we know what's best and we're going to use the power of the federal government to come in and try to tell you what we think ought to happen," is how the congressman explained the DOJ thinks of itself.

Roy went on to mention, though, that "we will fight that, we will fight that in court, we will win most of those battles, but they take time."

"At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember is that the people are sovereign," he reassured Loesch.

The discussion had mostly been centered on how the DOJ is targeting parents who are concerned with what their parents are learning in school under Critical Race Theory (CRT) and with sexually explicit materials in school libraries.

As I covered, Nadler had tweeted his claim on Friday in reaction to a jury finding Rittenhouse "not guilty" on all charges.

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Nadler was incorrect, however. As fact-checks have pointed out, based on sworn testimony shared on the stand during the trial under oath, Rittenhouse did not cross state lines with the weapon. It was legally bought and paid for by his 18-year old friend, Dominick Black, who was storing it at his stepfather's house, which was already in Wisconsin.

At least one outlet was led astray by Nadler's tweet, and had to issue a correction as a result.

Cameron Frew on November 20, writing for UNILAD, wrote that "Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review," referring to Nadler.

An update to the article, though, read, with original emphasis:

CORRECTION: This article originally published November 20, 2021, was factually incorrect. It has now been corrected and updated. Kyle Rittenhouse did not travel to Kenosha with an AR-15 as originally written. As per police records and court testimony, the gun in questin was already being stored at Rittenhouse’s friend’s house in Kenosha. Rittenhouse travelled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha on August 24, 2020, the day before he fatally shot two men and injured another.

It appears to be a habit for Democrats and celebrities to mislead about the facts of the Rittenhouse trial.