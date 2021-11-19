Law and Order

Do You See the HUGE Lie in This Top Democrat's Statement About the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict?

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:15 PM
Wrong. Sorry, congressman—you’re wrong. It’s okay—you’re a Democrat, a party that is always wrong. The Left has been in meltdown mode all day due to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. He was found not guilty on all counts. He’s a free man. Rittenhouse was the subject of a national smear campaign by the Left in the aftermath of shooting two rioters, Joe Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, during the Kenosha riots in 2020. The court confirmed what we already knew: it was a lawful exercise in self-defense. Period. Also, let’s not forget that Rosenbaum was a pedophile and Huber was a rapist and wife-beater. One thing that’s also forgotten is that these two were white guys. Somehow, the Left feels that this was a race-based verdict of something. It was white supremacy in action. It’s a glimpse into the liberal media bubble that manufactures fake news—and now we have a top Democrat regurgitating those lies. Here’s what Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, released today:

Hey, man—Jacob Blake is still alive. He’s not dead. That’s another mind-numbingly stupid narrative that came about today was how does Blake’s family feel about the verdict. No black people were involved in this shooting. One white guy shot three other…white guys. And the third person Rittenhouse shot in self-defense, Gaige Grosskreutz, admitted that he was pointing his handgun at him. Oh, and he’s another white guy. The race angle makes no sense. To do so only beclowns yourself. Second, these were rioters, not protesters. 

And if you can wonder how the Russian collusion delusion could continue to thrive in liberal circles, look no further than the reactions to this case. A ton of lefties thought this was a white-on-black incident. It was not.  

