The Left's Unhinged Reaction to Justice in the Rittenhouse Trial Has Begun

Update:

Reaction continues to roll in from the ill-adjusted left, and some are just too unbelievable to not include.

California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has thoughts, albeit erroneous ones, about the trial and firearms in general.

America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it.



That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation. https://t.co/yiVLN2v718 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2021

A University of Alabama Law School professor declared that "we need to rethink" the Second Amendment, but apparently can't tell the difference between using a firearm in self defense and just spraying bullets into a crowd of people.

On 12/1 people across this country will march in protest as SCOTUS hears Dobbs, the case that could end Roe v. Wade. That now happens with a backdrop of people who will feel emboldened to carry guns & perhaps shoot if they think the crowd poses a threat. We need to rethink 2nd Am — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 19, 2021

"Squad" member and truth-challenged Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has decided the whole Rittenhouse case — including the judge, jury, and Kyle — are proof of "white supremacy in action," despite the fact that Kyle was charged in the shooting of three white men, one of which was throwing the N-word around.

The judge. The jury. The defendant.



It’s white supremacy in action.



This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free.



I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 19, 2021

Original Post:

As Kyle Rittenhouse collapsed in tears of relief inside the Kenosha County Courthouse when the jury's verdict exonerating him (see Matt's story here) on all charges was read, a portion of the crowd assembled outside the court erupted in cheers.

Cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/LhQQSRrgiF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

Already, though, the usual suspects on the left have begun their sore-loser antics.

Union boss Becky Pringle — who leads the National Education Association representing three million teachers — decided that she knows better than the jurors and decided Rittenhouse's acquittal is "threatening the safety of all of us."

Regardless of race or place, we all want to live without fearing for our lives or those of our loved ones. Today, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse failed to hold him accountable for his deadly actions, threatening the safety of all of us. — Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) November 19, 2021

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell (CA) responded with a call to "more peaceful marching," a strange characterization of the riots that burned businesses throughout Kenosha.

We have more peaceful marching to do. To where? Every ballot box across our land. Lace up. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 19, 2021

According to another congressman, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), "our system is terribly broken" because "white tears can forestall justice."

Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice.



A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

Outgoing New York City Mayor (and gubernatorial hopeful) Bill de Blasio went all-in on the hyperbole and lies, falsely claiming Rittenhouse brought a gun across state lines (he didn't) and saying a just interpretation of Wisconsin's laws is more than a "miscarriage of justice."

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today.



The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people.



To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Obama lackey Ben Rhodes decided to abandon subtlety and call the verdict a "dark message sent" to "heavily armed would-be vigilantes." He's wrong, but he should know something about dark messages sent to the heavily armed of the world after his work to send pallets of cash to the Iranian regime.

A very dark message sent to all the other heavily armed would-be vigilantes out there. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 19, 2021

Fired Biden White House staffer TJ Ducklo kept things short and (not) sweet, as did Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris.

Depressing. And pathetic. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 19, 2021

I have no words. This is disgusting. — Meena Harris (@meena) November 19, 2021

As our own Julio Rosas points out, if you were surprised by the jury's verdict, it's because you weren't getting the real story about the case.

If you are in shock over the verdict, get better news sources. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

Stay tuned to Townhall and be sure to follow Julio who will be reporting from the ground in Kenosha as the response to the Rittenhouse verdict continues.