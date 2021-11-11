After Supporting Infrastructure Bill 'Old Crow Mitch McConnell' Makes Curious Choice About Signing Ceremony

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been a rather vocal supporter of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. Depending on which way you look at it, the credit or blame goes to McConnell for it passing the Senate in August, with a 69-30 vote that included 19 Republicans. After many delays and much confusion, the House passed the infrastructure bill last Friday, with help from 13 Republicans. And yet, after all that, the senate minority leader isn't even going to the signing ceremony President Joe Biden is holding on Monday.

As Jordain Carney reported for The Hill, McConnell gave a radio interview on Thursday with WHAS, during which he was asked if he'd attend. "No, I've got other things I've got to do other than go to the signing ceremony," Sen. McConnell responded.

After all that McConnell has endured for his support, one would think he'd at least show up to the signing ceremony, where he'd perhaps at least get a pen out of it.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



"Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me... pic.twitter.com/AFvw5hTLhq — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

The moniker of "Old Crow Mitch McConnell" comes from a Tuesday statement shared on behalf of former President Donald Trump who has for long been at odds with McConnell and the Republicans who helped Democrats pass the lofty infrastructure bill. In his numerous statements calling out the infrastructure bill, Trump often goes after McConnell by name.

"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!," another statement from Trump closed with, as I reported on Sunday.

The White House on Wednesday indicated that the president will do a signing ceremony on Monday with members of both parties. "In addition to being joined by members of Congress from both sides of the aisle who negotiated the original framework with him and fought to make the bill a reality, the President will also be hosting representatives of the incredibly diverse coalition that pushed for the bill across the country," it read in part.