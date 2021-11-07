Trump Has Strong Words for 'RINOs' Who Helped Pass $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

For several hours last Friday, there was a considerable amount of confusion about if the $1.2 infrastructure bill would get a vote, never mind get passed. Ultimately, though, it did pass by a vote of 228-206 and it did with the help of 13 Republicans who voted in favor of it. Those members certainly faced backlash, and from no one more prominent than former President Donald Trump.

Trump called out the RINOs in the House and Senate who voted for the bill, though he specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his vote in favor of the bill.

"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!," his statement read in part.

The Democrats were facing extreme disarray and disunity as infighting occurred between moderates who didn't want to vote on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation spending bill without it first being scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and progressives who insisted that the two bills be voted on together.

The House also passed a procedural rule for a vote on the reconciliation spending bill to take place later this month.

The bill passed the Senate in August by a vote of 69-30. Trump had released statements at that time as well.