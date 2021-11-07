Donald Trump

Trump Has Strong Words for 'RINOs' Who Helped Pass $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 07, 2021 10:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Has Strong Words for 'RINOs' Who Helped Pass $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

For several hours last Friday, there was a considerable amount of confusion about if the $1.2 infrastructure bill would get a vote, never mind get passed. Ultimately, though, it did pass by a vote of 228-206 and it did with the help of 13 Republicans who voted in favor of it. Those members certainly faced backlash, and from no one more prominent than former President Donald Trump.

Trump called out the RINOs in the House and Senate who voted for the bill, though he specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his vote in favor of the bill. 

"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!," his statement read in part.

The Democrats were facing extreme disarray and disunity as infighting occurred between moderates who didn't want to vote on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation spending bill without it first being scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and progressives who insisted that the two bills be voted on together. 

The House also passed a procedural rule for a vote on the reconciliation spending bill to take place later this month.

Recommended
Greetings from Feudal California
Kurt Schlichter

The bill passed the Senate in August by a vote of 69-30. Trump had released statements at that time as well.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
PA Democratic Congressman Running for Senate Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Democrats' Spending Agenda
Rebecca Downs
AOC Slams James Carville for Attributing Democrats' Election Losses to ‘Wokeness’
Landon Mion
NRSC Chairman Rick Scott Weighs in on Murkowski-Tshibaka Primary Race
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Will Incoming Democratic Mayor of NYC Eric Adams Do Away with School Mask Mandate? There's Hope
Rebecca Downs
Sen. Tim Kaine Laments Congressional Dems 'Blew the Timing' on Passing Bills, Blames for Losses in Virginia
Rebecca Downs
California School Investigating Teacher After Quiz Included a Question Criticizing Conservatives
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular