Senate Passes Hefty $1.2 Trillion 'Infrastructure' Package

The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday morning after months of debate over the price tag and language in the package. The vote was 69 to 30, and Democrats only needed 51 votes to pass the hefty bill. GOP Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) was absent, but said that he would have opposed the package. The passage represents a major win for the Biden administration.

Passed, 69-30: Cal. #100, H.R.3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as amended. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) August 10, 2021

Nineteen GOP Senators voted for the bipartisan package.

NEW: 69 senators vote to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, including 19 Republicans:



Blunt

Burr

Capito

Cassidy

Collins

Fischer

Graham

Grassley

Hoeven

McConnell

Murkowski

Portman

Risch

Romney

Sullivan

Tillis

Cassidy

Crapo

Cramer

Wicker — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 10, 2021

Senate Republican leadership split on the vote; the package was supported by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate GOP Policy Committee Chair Roy Blunt (R-MO), but opposed by Senate GOP Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY), GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD), and Senate GOP Conference Vice Chair Joni Ernst (R-IA). Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) also opposed the bill.

McConnell votes YES on final passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 10, 2021

“I’m a no on the infrastructure bill,” John Thune said, pointing to CBO’s score. Told us Trump’s opposition “not a factor.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 10, 2021

“After reviewing the CBO’s analysis, which estimates the bill will increase the deficit by a quarter trillion dollars, and because of the failure to include my bipartisan amendment, I cannot support the final bill.” https://t.co/lvwzzDA61H — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 10, 2021

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the package that was passed on a "bipartisan basis."

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "President Biden has been in office for only seven months and already the Senate is about to pass the first major infrastructure package in over a decade on a bipartisan basis with his complete and total involvement." pic.twitter.com/DvTbVxkzXN — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

The Senate is now proceeding with debate on the Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion budget resolution.