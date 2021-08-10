Senate Democrats

Senate Passes Hefty $1.2 Trillion 'Infrastructure' Package

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday morning after months of debate over the price tag and language in the package. The vote was 69 to 30, and Democrats only needed 51 votes to pass the hefty bill. GOP Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) was absent, but said that he would have opposed the package. The passage represents a major win for the Biden administration.

Nineteen GOP Senators voted for the bipartisan package. 

Senate Republican leadership split on the vote; the package was supported by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate GOP Policy Committee Chair Roy Blunt (R-MO), but opposed by Senate GOP Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY), GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD), and Senate GOP Conference Vice Chair Joni Ernst (R-IA). Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) also opposed the bill.

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the package that was passed on a "bipartisan basis."

The Senate is now proceeding with debate on the Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

