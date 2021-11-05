Nancy Pelosi

Dem Disaster: Pelosi’s Efforts Have Completely Collapsed

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 5:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Emerging from her office late Friday afternoon after hours of negotiations between so-called moderate Democrats and socialists, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to concede she doesn't have the votes to pass President Joe Biden's agenda. 

In other words, things have collapsed.

The left is threatening to vote down the infrastructure bill, which was passed earlier this summer by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate. The House version of the spending bill, which hasn't been scored by the Congressional Budget Office but currently sits at $1.75 trillion, is far too expensive to pass in the Senate. 

Democrats and the White House have been saying for weeks they are "close" to a deal. They're still miles apart.

