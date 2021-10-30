Sen. Marco Rubio Has a Few Words to Say About Spending Bill: It's 'Build Back Socialist'

After President Joe Biden announced a deal had been reached on the $1.75 trillion spending bill so he could go jet off to Europe, Sen. Marco Rubio released a reaction video. In it, he highlighted how Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda item is really a "Build Back Socialist" kind of plan.

While the $1.75 trillion price tag is still significantly less than the initial $6 trillion, Sen. Rubio highlighted how, regardless of the price tag, "it doesn't matter" because "it's still socialism. It's still 'Build Back Socialism.'"

Disturbingly enough, some particularly progressive members didn't want to concentrate on the price tag at all.

Rubio also pointed out that "the media and pundits will claim that this proves that Biden is this great dealmaker, bridging the divide between the big government socialists and the huge government socialists."

Indeed, when Biden announced this deal, the text had not yet been released. Ultimately, the text amounted to 1,684 pages, a lot to go over.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) insisted Democrats not embarrass the president, this hasn't been much of a win. If anyone has had a win, it's arguably the Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), as the infrastructure package vote was delayed in the House yet again.

The senator also delved into the specifics as it relates to particularly relevant issues right now:

This plan is not “Build Back Better,” this is a plan to “Build Back Socialist.” Let’s be honest about what’s going on in our country today: Inflation is raging. Prices on everything are out of control because the Democrats have already poured $2 trillion this year alone of your money into our economy, and they’ve screwed up the supply chain. Now they want to put in another $2 trillion. It is like pouring gasoline on to a raging fire - literally that’s what it is. But it’s actually more than $2 trillion or whatever number they come up with. All they will do to get a lower number is they take programs and say, “instead of 5 years, it’s going to be a 2 or 3 year program.” That’s a gimmick. They know that once they get these programs going, it’s going to be impossible for Congress to get the votes to pull them back and end them. The true cost of this is not what they say today. It’s going to be in the trillions of dollars. This plan, if it passes, will fuel inflation and drive up our debt, but this isn’t just about the money. What it really is about is the programs. The programs codify socialism. It puts socialism into law.

As I covered in a VIP piece last night, Biden is faring particularly poorly in his approval ratings when it comes to his handling of inflation and the supply chain. According to the latest Hill-HarrisX poll, 31 percent approve and 48 percent disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation. On the supply chain, 32 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove.

Rubio touched upon immigration as well:

In the middle of a historic border crisis and illegal immigration surge - we have hundreds of thousands of people en route to the United States at different stages - in the middle of all that, they want to give amnesty to millions of people who have already entered this country illegally. Every time this country has done any sort of immigration law changes, by Executive Order or by law, all it does is increase illegal immigration because people misinterpret it and think. “There’s a new law, now I can come.” We already have a crisis at the border. And instead of spending money on enforcing the law, they’re actually inviting more people to come illegally.

As Spencer reported, the Biden administration is looking to give illegal immigrants who were separated at the border during the Trump administration $450 million per person.

Lawmakers are looking the Senate parliamentarian to what they can get away with when it comes to including immigration in the reconciliation bill so that they can pass it with a simple majority.

The senator also reminded viewers how this is not the kind of president Joe Biden campaigned on being:

You know what’s interesting? Joe Biden didn’t run or campaign on the agenda he is now pushing. All these crazy ideas...he didn’t campaign on this stuff. You know why? Because the majority of Americans think this is complete and utter lunacy. This is crazy. But, this is the agenda of the leftist base that now controls the agenda of the Democratic Party. The agenda of the radicals who raise their money and knock on their doors. You want to know how they raise all that money every quarter? It’s for these crazies, and they’re the ones who control the party. These are the people who think America is a terrible country, that America is a country with a shameful history, a racist and unjust system, and all these ideas [are] what they have long waited for. This is what they always wanted, for the opportunity to ram through their deranged left-wing socialist agenda. They don’t care if they lose the majority. They want to ram it through now because they don’t think that we'll ever have the votes to get rid of it once it’s in place. Guys, look, bottom line is this. This is not a plan to fix America. This is a plan to demolish it and to rebuild it into the socialist utopia that they have fantasized about for all those years at the faculty lounges of our universities and in all these other crazy places.

Sen. Rubio closed by warning the American people of "the damage" that will occur, and of how "the days of trauma and chaos that lie ahead are real."