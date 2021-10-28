Biden Wants to Give Illegals $450K

Illegal Immigration

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull

New reporting on Thursday revealed President Biden's latest border policy idea: Direct payments to illegal immigrant families who were separated at the southern border during the Trump administration. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration "is in talks to offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation" to the tune of total payments totaling "$1 billion or more."

Via WSJ:

The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift, the people familiar with the matter said. Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child, the people said. Many families would likely get smaller payouts, depending on their circumstances, the people said.

The lump-sum payouts, according to some attorneys who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, could mean that illegal immigrants get more compensation from the Biden administration than some families of 9/11 victims received. 

The potential for illegal immigrant families to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal government while Americans continue to struggle under the Biden administration's inflationary economic policy is not a great look ahead of the 2022 midterms. 

