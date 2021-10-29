Biden's Approval Rating Drops in Yet Another Poll, As He's Really Underwater in Particularly Relevant Issues

President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped in yet another poll. The latest Hill-HarrisX poll, which was released on Friday, shows that 42 percent of registered approve of the president, while 47 percent disapprove, and 11 percent are undecided. Biden is also underwater in every issue polled, excepted when it comes to his handling of the pandemic. And, even then, he has the support of only a plurality rather than a majority.

Last month, that 47 percent number applied to those who approved of Biden.

Respondents were asked about a wide variety of issues, but two stuck out in particular. Inflation and supply chain issues are particularly relevant right now. They're also where the president has his lowest approval ratings and among his highest disapproval ratings.

On inflation, just 31 percent approve of how Biden is handling the issue, while 48 percent disapprove. Twenty one percent are undecided. When it comes to his handling of the supply chain, 32 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove. Twenty two percent are undecided.

Another issue where the president performs particular poorly is with immigration. Not only do just 32 percent approve, but a majority, at 50 percent, actually disapprove. And 19 percent are undecided.

Where Biden performs not as catastrophically is with regards to the coronavirus pandemic, with 45 percent approving and 40 percent disapproving. Most people know where they stand, as the undecided number is among the lowest here of all the issues, at 15 percent.

This tends to be the president's strongest issue, but even this one has taken a deep hit.

The approval and disapproval ratings are also similar when it comes to Biden's handling of stimulating jobs. Forty one percent approve, while 42 percent disapprove, which is pretty much a statistical tie. Seventeen percent are unsure.

Such results bring out the same reaction from the pollsters as just about every poll does as of late:

"President Biden’s job approval ratings continue to drop, hitting a new low at 42 percent in our poll. He’s down 20 plus points from his highs during the first 100 days in office, and he has suffered a striking 30 points drop with independents which spells trouble for democrats heading into the 2022 midterms," Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX, told Hill.TV.

The poll was conducted online from October 20-23 with 2,727 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.88 percentage points.

Some, like Biden's friends over at CNN, express hope that at least the mid-terms are still a year away and the president has a chance to improve. He's not improving, though. His numbers are getting worse. Election Day 2022 is almost exactly a year away, and the months are just going to be ticking by.