House Democrat Comes Out Against Reconciliation Bill

Posted: Sep 09, 2021 11:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

On Thursday, a House Democrat came out against advancing the reconciliation out of the Committee on Ways and Means. That member in question is Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida (D-FL).

Murphy is reportedly the first Democrat to publicly voice opposition to the reconciliation out of the entire committee.

The American Action Network (AAN), which has taken out ads against and released polling showing the congresswoman is considered unpopular, is cautious, however. 

"It’s a shame it took the fear of ads and abysmal poll numbers for Stephanie Murphy to finally speak out for her constituents,” said AAN Communications Director Calvin Moore. “Congresswoman Murphy already caved to Pelosi once. Voters should be skeptical of Murphy’s promises until she proves her words are anything more than just empty rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, one of the newest squad members, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), rejected commonsense notions about the bill having a transparent price tag. 

In the U.S. Senate, moderate Democrats, namely Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WV), have already signaled their opposition, especially when it comes to the price tag. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is the Senate Budget Committee Chairman, is not willing to cave. 

