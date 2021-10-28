Biden Announces a 'Deal' on a Bill That Doesn't Exist Yet

Speaking from the White House ahead of his trip to a climate change summit in Europe, President Joe Biden attempted to sell a $1.75 trillion spending framework that hasn't been written into legislation yet. Despite two trips to Capitol Hill, there is no "deal."

"I think we have a start on an economic framework," Biden said. "I'll have more to say when I return from critical meetings in Europe this week."

BIDEN: "I think we have a historic—I *know* we have a historic economic framework." pic.twitter.com/ICxaelR3T8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2021

Biden claimed the framework won't add to the deficit, but it hasn't been scored yet.

BIDEN: "It will not add to the deficit at all. It will actually reduce the deficit." pic.twitter.com/Ya46vkYIJi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2021

Biden's "framework" is still a multi-trillion-dollar socialist spending spree filled to the brim with irresponsible spending that will only exacerbate Biden's inflation/supply chain crises and reward powerful special interests. https://t.co/GXZmIJ2uAY — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 28, 2021

Biden reportedly wants a vote on the framework today, but it hasn't been written into a real bill yet.

Biden says they have "an historic economic framework." But a framework is NOT a deal. It's also NOT legislative text. And he is still being fought by mbrs of his own party: the progressives. He says it won't add to the deficit. But they don't know that until they get a CBO score — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders isn't satisfied and says the framework needs "improvement."

Sanders calls reconciliation framework “most consequential bill since the 1960s” but says has “major gaps in it”



Wants to add more Medicare expansion and Rx reform and legislative language before House vote on infra



“I want to see it improved” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 28, 2021

After his remarks, Biden walked awawy without taking any questions.