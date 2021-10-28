Biden Announces a 'Deal' on a Bill That Doesn't Exist Yet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:20 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking from the White House ahead of his trip to a climate change summit in Europe, President Joe Biden attempted to sell a $1.75 trillion spending framework that hasn't been written into legislation yet. Despite two trips to Capitol Hill, there is no "deal."

"I think we have a start on an economic framework," Biden said. "I'll have more to say when I return from critical meetings in Europe this week."

Biden claimed the framework won't add to the deficit, but it hasn't been scored yet. 

Biden reportedly wants a vote on the framework today, but it hasn't been written into a real bill yet. 

Meanwhile, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders isn't satisfied and says the framework needs "improvement." 

The Ignoble Lie
Victor Davis Hanson

After his remarks, Biden walked awawy without taking any questions.

