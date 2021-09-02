Jen Psaki

People Are Noticing An Inconsistent Talking Point After Jen Psaki Snaps At Male Reporter

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 7:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Abortion has been quite the hot topic in the news after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a law go into effect in Texas which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked during Thursday's press conference how President Joe Biden reconciles his support for abortion with his Catholic faith, which he often publicly touts. 

The reporter in question was Owen Jensen, of the Catholic outlet EWTN. He has frequently brought up the abortion topic when questioning Psaki

By Psaki pointing out to Jensen that "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant," she is recognizing a biological truth. However, acknowledging said truth is inconsistent with the White House's use of the term "birthing person," also promoted by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) who is pro-abortion, as well as the rabidly pro-abortion group NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Amusing hypocrisy aside, Psaki did not even answer the question. One would be hard pressed to find where she actually does provide a direct answer to any question she gets on abortion, especially when it comes to how the president's pro-abortion position is in direct contradiction with the Catholic Church's abundantly clear opposition. 

This goes back to Psaki's very first press conference. In fact, her answer about Biden's opposition to the Hyde amendment--which protects taxpayers from funding elective abortions--even made it sound like she was suggesting Biden was suddenly pro-life or it was the Church which was no longer pro-life, as Psaki emphasized Biden was supposedly devout. 

