People Are Noticing An Inconsistent Talking Point After Jen Psaki Snaps At Male Reporter

Abortion has been quite the hot topic in the news after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a law go into effect in Texas which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked during Thursday's press conference how President Joe Biden reconciles his support for abortion with his Catholic faith, which he often publicly touts.

REPORTER: "Why does the President support abortion when his own catholic faith teaches it is morally wrong?"



PSAKI: "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is a difficult thing." pic.twitter.com/Xzz2Fwhh0O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2021

Requirements to enter the White House Briefing Room:



1) Wear a mask

2) Proof of Vaccination

3) Must be a birthing person https://t.co/Jn7vKDX5YS — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) September 2, 2021

The reporter in question was Owen Jensen, of the Catholic outlet EWTN. He has frequently brought up the abortion topic when questioning Psaki.

Amazing how quick the “pregnant people” stuff goes out the window the second there’s a political point to score pic.twitter.com/3L7l35pakS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 2, 2021

Press Secretary #JenPsaki snaps to a male reporter that he’s never been pregnant. Isn’t she up to date with woke ideology according to which any person can become pregnant? Get with the program, you cisgender bigot! @PressSec — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 2, 2021

Except she was 100% incorrect. Her boss was the one who declared that anyone can be a birthing person, not just woman.

This was some scathing intolerance on the part of Jen Psaki. Shameful. https://t.co/gv9nYG7e6m — Brad Slager - Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) September 2, 2021

How does she know this male-identifying reporter has never faced those choices, or that he's never been pregnant? Some men have been pregnant. I have been reliably informed of this by the Biden administration. https://t.co/BnmsjgvkD4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2021

Real dark transphobic stuff here being promoted by the White House and this PBS reporter. https://t.co/ncs6pttTtK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2021

How does she know he doesn’t identify as a birthing person? Total discrimination for her to just assume someone’s gender that way….am I doing this right? Isn’t this how it works? Can’t have it both ways Jen! — Wolfpack79 (@cmwilson79) September 2, 2021

By Psaki pointing out to Jensen that "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant," she is recognizing a biological truth. However, acknowledging said truth is inconsistent with the White House's use of the term "birthing person," also promoted by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) who is pro-abortion, as well as the rabidly pro-abortion group NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Amusing hypocrisy aside, Psaki did not even answer the question. One would be hard pressed to find where she actually does provide a direct answer to any question she gets on abortion, especially when it comes to how the president's pro-abortion position is in direct contradiction with the Catholic Church's abundantly clear opposition.

Jen Psaki spins out of Hyde Amdt. & Mexico City question by saying Pres. Biden is a "devout Catholic".



Either Pres. Biden is about to be a very pro-Life President or Jen Psaki (and basically everyone else) needs to stop referring to him as a "devout Catholic"...! pic.twitter.com/Tvy9qVvUnW — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) January 21, 2021

This goes back to Psaki's very first press conference. In fact, her answer about Biden's opposition to the Hyde amendment--which protects taxpayers from funding elective abortions--even made it sound like she was suggesting Biden was suddenly pro-life or it was the Church which was no longer pro-life, as Psaki emphasized Biden was supposedly devout.