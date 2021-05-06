Identity Politics
Democratic Congresswoman Tries to Erase Women with This One Sentence

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 06, 2021 5:15 PM
Democrats continue to attempt to erase women, and their unique abilities, for the sake of wokeness. Gender differences are viewed now as offensive on the Left, even when it comes to special traits and abilities that are specific to women. One House Democrat butchered women’s unique ability to give birth, via the language she used.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) testified before the House Oversight Committee about pain related to pregnancy and giving birth, and referred to childbearing women as “birthing people.”

Right on cue, the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League (NARAL) jumped to Bush’s defense. The prominent abortion advocacy group claimed that the congresswoman was being “inclusive” and that “gender neutral language” is mandatory when discussing pregnancy.

For claiming to belong to the party that unapologetically embraces science and supports women, the congresswoman's claim is pretty unscientific and anti-woman. Only women have the unique ability to give birth, as Bush and the staffers behind NARAL's tweet well know; wokeness has taken over the Left's vocabulary, even at the expense of women.

