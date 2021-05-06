Democratic Congresswoman Tries to Erase Women with This One Sentence

Democrats continue to attempt to erase women, and their unique abilities, for the sake of wokeness. Gender differences are viewed now as offensive on the Left, even when it comes to special traits and abilities that are specific to women. One House Democrat butchered women’s unique ability to give birth, via the language she used.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) testified before the House Oversight Committee about pain related to pregnancy and giving birth, and referred to childbearing women as “birthing people.”

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic.



I testified about my experience @OversightDems today.



— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

Right on cue, the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League (NARAL) jumped to Bush’s defense. The prominent abortion advocacy group claimed that the congresswoman was being “inclusive” and that “gender neutral language” is mandatory when discussing pregnancy.

When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's that simple.



— NARAL (@NARAL) May 6, 2021

For claiming to belong to the party that unapologetically embraces science and supports women, the congresswoman's claim is pretty unscientific and anti-woman. Only women have the unique ability to give birth, as Bush and the staffers behind NARAL's tweet well know; wokeness has taken over the Left's vocabulary, even at the expense of women.