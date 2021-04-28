Catholic Church

Psaki: White House 'Respectfully Disagrees' With Leaders of Biden's Faith on Fetal Tissue Research

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 8:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed concerns from Catholic bishops about the administration’s decision to reverse the Trump-era ban on using fetal tissue from elective abortions for research.

A reporter asked about the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' statement that said it’s “deeply offensive to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives.”

He further pointed out that these comments came from “leaders of the president’s own faith.”

“How does the White House respond to that criticism?” the reporter wondered. 

"Look, I think the White House respectfully disagrees and we believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases, and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” she responded.

While Democrats cheered the administration's decision to lift the ban earlier this month, Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, blasted the move.

