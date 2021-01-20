Jen Psaki's Ridiculous Explanation for Joe Biden's Flip-Flopping on the Hyde Amendment

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clearly stumped during the administration's first White House press briefing when asked about President Joe Biden's stance on abortion and whether or not he would support the Hyde Amendment, barring taxpayer funds from being used for abortion.

"Two big concerns for pro-life Americans: the Hyde amendment that keeps taxpayer-funded dollars from abortion, as you know, and then Mexico City policy, which under the previous administration, expanded to keep taxpayer dollars from overseas abortions," a Catholic reporter asked. "So what is President Biden planning to do on those two items right now?"

"Well, I think we'll have more to say on the Mexico City policy in the coming days," she replied, clearly uncomfortable.

The press secretary shifted focus to the president's religion as an answer.

"I will take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic, is somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning," Psaki said. "I don't have anything more for you."

Jen Psaki spins out of Hyde Amdt. & Mexico City question by saying Pres. Biden is a "devout Catholic".



Either Pres. Biden is about to be a very pro-Life President or Jen Psaki (and basically everyone else) needs to stop referring to him as a "devout Catholic"...! pic.twitter.com/Tvy9qVvUnW — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) January 21, 2021

Biden has repeatedly flopped on the Hyde Amendment whenever it's politically convenient. For more than 40 years, he supported the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions. He opposed it for a short time in 2019 and then quickly went back to opposing it. Being pro-abortion has become a litmus test for the Democratic Party, especially among progressives.

Recapping Biden's positions on the Hyde amendment:



1976-May 8, 2019: Supports



May 8, 2019-June 4, 2019: Opposes



June 5, 2019-8:00pm on June 6, 2019: Supports



8:00pm on June 6, 2019-present: Opposes https://t.co/E4BOsrXWbHhttps://t.co/7tsrKfKHRe — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) June 7, 2019

The Catholic Church has long opposed all forms of abortion. Citing his Catholic faith means absolutely nothing when he continually goes against the Church and flip-flops on the issue.