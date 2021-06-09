White House Budget Director Attempts to Explain What 'Birthing People' Means

As Spencer reported earlier this week, President Joe Biden's budget proposal removes the term "women" and replaces it with "birthing people."

"The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color. To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people—and in addition to the investment in maternal health included in the American Families Plan—the Budget includes more than $200 million to: reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates nationwide; bolster Maternal Mortality Review Committees; expand the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies program; help cities place early childhood development experts in pediatrician offices with a high percentage of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program patients; implement implicit bias training for healthcare providers; and create State pregnancy medical home programs," the Biden budget states.

During a House Budget Committee hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill, Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young was asked about the change in language and attempted to explain how "birthing people" is an inclusive term.

"There are certain people who do not have gender identities that apply to female or male so we think our language needs to be more inclusive in how we deal with complex issues," Young said. "I think our official policy is to make sure when people get service from their government that they feel included and we're trying to use inclusive language."

"All of those giving birth should have access to quality healthcare," she continued.

Only women, or females, are capable of giving birth.