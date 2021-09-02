Abortion

Democrats Are Panicking Over Pro-Life Laws Expanding to Multiple States

Sep 02, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday night to uphold the Texas heartbeat legislation, which bans abortion after six weeks, Democrats have launched into a panic over the potential of similar legislation being introduced and passed in states around the country. 

As a result, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden are working to undermine the ruling. 

Democrats, like Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, are also jumping on board. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the potential for heartbeat legislation to pass in states outside of Texas during Thursday's daily briefing.

"On the Texas abortion law, how worried or is this administration worried at all that this will enable other state legislatures to pass similar bills?" a reporter asked. 

"Of course, we're worried. Of course, we're worried," Psaki said. "That is one of the reasons why the president thinks it is so urgent why he has asked his team to work as quickly as possible to see what our options are." 

