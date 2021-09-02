Democrats Are Panicking Over Pro-Life Laws Expanding to Multiple States

After the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday night to uphold the Texas heartbeat legislation, which bans abortion after six weeks, Democrats have launched into a panic over the potential of similar legislation being introduced and passed in states around the country.

As a result, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden are working to undermine the ruling.

1) The late night decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the Texas abortion law has sparked demands from liberal Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade in law to protect abortion rights. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 2, 2021

3) As usual, this comes down to the math: Liberal, pro-choice Democrats don’t have the votes to pass such a bill because of pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill. Moreover, they REALLY don’t have the votes to eliminate the filibuster. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 2, 2021

Pelosi: The Supreme Court’s cowardly, dark-of-night decision to uphold a flagrantly unconstitutional assault on women’s rights and health is staggering. That this radically partisan Court chose to do so without a full briefing..or providing a full, signed opinion is shameful. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 2, 2021

SCOTUS has effectively ended Roe v Wade. This is exactly what McConnell planned, exactly why The Federalist Society hand picked Amy & Brett. We either expand the courts NOW or hand the entire country to a fanatic Christian anti-woman fringe for a lifetime. It will only get worse https://t.co/2K1kPAmu1S — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) September 2, 2021

Every single Republican-run state is going to do exactly what Texas did and the Supreme Court just let it happen. Roe v. Wade is dead. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 2, 2021

Democrats, like Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, are also jumping on board.

Thank you for your leadership, Speaker Pelosi. SCOTUS's reckless decision has opened the floodgates for Republican governors across the country to ban abortion. It is more important than ever that we stand up to these outrageous attacks on reproductive rights. https://t.co/CrTj3BIL9e — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 2, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the potential for heartbeat legislation to pass in states outside of Texas during Thursday's daily briefing.

"On the Texas abortion law, how worried or is this administration worried at all that this will enable other state legislatures to pass similar bills?" a reporter asked.

"Of course, we're worried. Of course, we're worried," Psaki said. "That is one of the reasons why the president thinks it is so urgent why he has asked his team to work as quickly as possible to see what our options are."