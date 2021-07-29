Rep. Cori Bush Has An Issue with Negotiations of Bipartisan Infrastucture Group Because They're 'So White'

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a sitting member of Congress and the squad, who is also the promoter of anti-American sentiment, thrives off of any opportunity she can get to engage in partisanship and race-baiting.

On Wednesday night she mocked the members who were instrumental in coming up with the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. The U.S. Senate had just voted that evening 67-32 to take up debate, and had taken weeks of negotiations.

For Rep. Bush to take issue with the infrastructure bill simply because of the race of the negotiators is race-baiting at its worst. It's worth noting that Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) voted in favor of moving forward, while Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) voted against doing so.

In case that wasn't enough for you, the congresswoman went on to tweet further about race on Thursday.

A reminder that “reverse racism” does not exist. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 29, 2021

yea, it's just called racism — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021

Ibram Kendi of all people says that anyone can be racist and that you can be racist against white people. Out Kendi-ing Kendi is impressive. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 29, 2021

It turns out that Rep. Bush does oppose the plan, for more substantive reasons, something she could have just said from the beginning.

We urgently need a climate, infrastructure, and jobs plan.



But the bipartisan deal isn’t it and isn’t close. We need hundreds of billions for local climate projects, renewable energy, green transit, schools, and housing.



This is our opportunity. We cannot afford to waste it. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 30, 2021

As Townhall covered, Bush also used the 4th of July as an excuse to tweet out anti-American and race-baiting sentiment.