Rep. Cori Bush Has An Issue with Negotiations of Bipartisan Infrastucture Group Because They're 'So White'

Jul 29, 2021
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a sitting member of Congress and the squad, who is also the promoter of anti-American sentiment, thrives off of any opportunity she can get to engage in partisanship and race-baiting.

On Wednesday night she mocked the members who were instrumental in coming up with the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. The U.S. Senate had just voted that evening 67-32 to take up debate, and had taken weeks of negotiations. 

For Rep. Bush to take issue with the infrastructure bill simply because of the race of the negotiators is race-baiting at its worst. It's worth noting that Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) voted in favor of moving forward, while Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) voted against doing so.

In case that wasn't enough for you, the congresswoman went on to tweet further about race on Thursday.

It turns out that Rep. Bush does oppose the plan, for more substantive reasons, something she could have just said from the beginning.

As Townhall covered, Bush also used the 4th of July as an excuse to tweet out anti-American and race-baiting sentiment.

