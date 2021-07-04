4th of July

Why Does Cori Bush Hate America So Much?

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 04, 2021 4:15 PM
Why Does Cori Bush Hate America So Much?

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Bonchie over at our sister site of RedState had a good point when reporting on Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) tweet, with the headline of "The Most Disgusting, Ridiculous 4th of July Take Goes Forth."

This squad member never ceases to amaze:

Last time I checked, slavery was abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment, back in 1865. Slaves were, in fact, freed thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation. It took some time for every slave to be freed, two and a half years in fact, but freed they were, on June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth. President Joe Biden just signed into law a bill commemorating that day as a federal holiday. Rep. Bush, as did almost all other members of Congress, save for a few Republicans in the House.

It's sad that a sitting member of Congress, who was elected to serve her constituents, has to be such a bitter and angry woman who hates this country so much, despite the opportunities she's been afforded. It's also sad that she apparently needs a history lesson, but here we are.

Can we do better in this country? Of course, we always can. Has the congresswoman had struggles in her life? I do not doubt that, especially when she's so forthcoming about them. 

The criticism came from all races, too.

Bonchie makes similar points, while also warning of the dangers of equity which we need to continue to be vigilant on:

Keep in mind, this is a House member who grew up poor, rose to prominence via her activism, and was elected to office by the voters of Missouri. If anyone is representative of the incredible privilege all Americans enjoy at a base level to better themselves, it’s Bush. Yet, instead of showing any gratitude, she proclaims that only white people enjoy the freedom that July 4th represents.

Of course, when you challenge people with this attitude to explain themselves, they never do. What freedom does Bush lack? Ask that question, and you’ll likely end up being called a racist. Objectively, black people are absolutely free in this country, and though it’s often dismissed, the fact that we’ve had a black president is proof of that.

That’s not to say that everyone has the same starting point, but that’s always been true throughout all of human history, no matter the location. You can not mandate equity in all things. It’s an impossible, utopian pursuit that only ends up lowering everyone into misery and poverty.

We as a country, which includes Rep. Bush no matter how ungrateful she may be, have come along way, and it's absolutely shameful that she can't recognize that, on the 4th of July of all days.

