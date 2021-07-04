Why Does Cori Bush Hate America So Much?

Bonchie over at our sister site of RedState had a good point when reporting on Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) tweet, with the headline of "The Most Disgusting, Ridiculous 4th of July Take Goes Forth."

This squad member never ceases to amaze:

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.



This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Last time I checked, slavery was abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment, back in 1865. Slaves were, in fact, freed thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation. It took some time for every slave to be freed, two and a half years in fact, but freed they were, on June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth. President Joe Biden just signed into law a bill commemorating that day as a federal holiday. Rep. Bush, as did almost all other members of Congress, save for a few Republicans in the House.

It's sad that a sitting member of Congress, who was elected to serve her constituents, has to be such a bitter and angry woman who hates this country so much, despite the opportunities she's been afforded. It's also sad that she apparently needs a history lesson, but here we are.

Can we do better in this country? Of course, we always can. Has the congresswoman had struggles in her life? I do not doubt that, especially when she's so forthcoming about them.

There are plenty of black Americans who have taken advantage of Freedom to succeed: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Clarence Thomas, to name a few.



How is there 'systematic racism' when we had a black president, VP, SCOTUS justice? Because of hard work & opportunity. Stop lying. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 4, 2021

What is keeping you here? Which black people are not free? Somehow you and Maxine Waters became members of Congress and you are dimwits. Find a better nation, more free, and go there. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 4, 2021

And to @CoriBush's point about stolen land, there is not a piece of real estate on this earth that was not conquered by someone. Your argument is stale. Be better at war. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 4, 2021

Singlehandedly, @CoriBush has dishonored every Black person who ever fought for this nation, sprinkled a little Marxism into the mix, and lied about the history of America.



Well done, Democrats. Well done.



???????? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 4, 2021

You are a sad excuse for a sitting elected official. This land was conquered and tamed by individuals of all colors and you dishonor them. You are free, free to live in any other country you wish traitor. — ????Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) July 4, 2021

We had a President that touted racist dog whistles voted out of office, we have had confederate statutes torn down, we have had the largest settlements against Police departments in our history. Juneteenth. We need to realize we have work to do, but also accept the progress made. — LFK (@farley3470) July 4, 2021

Black people aren’t free? Your district hasn’t had a white representative in over 50 years. You, a black woman, went from being a nurse to being elected to one of the highest offices in the country. How much more freedom are you looking for? — Travis (@TWines4congress) July 4, 2021

For a refutation of this claim, please refer to the life of Cori Bush. https://t.co/P6ZbioD14N — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 4, 2021

The criticism came from all races, too.

Cori Bush says black Americans are still not free. If that's the case, then how was she elected to Congress? Her sole purpose in Congress is to sow division. She's playing her role. — Anita ???? (@youngbiafra) July 4, 2021

Hey Cori, I’m not white and the promise of freedom in America is for me too. You can either celebrate that freedom or choose to be a slave to your obsession of victimhood. — Kangmin Lee ?????????? (@thekangminlee) July 4, 2021

I'm free. Was back then, still am more and will be in the future! There is no man that owns me and I live in fear of no one! Amazing how you yourself "aren't free" but somehow you've managed to become a nurse and congresswoman.. — Built Ford Tough ???? (@Morton8or) July 4, 2021

Bonchie makes similar points, while also warning of the dangers of equity which we need to continue to be vigilant on:

Keep in mind, this is a House member who grew up poor, rose to prominence via her activism, and was elected to office by the voters of Missouri. If anyone is representative of the incredible privilege all Americans enjoy at a base level to better themselves, it’s Bush. Yet, instead of showing any gratitude, she proclaims that only white people enjoy the freedom that July 4th represents. Of course, when you challenge people with this attitude to explain themselves, they never do. What freedom does Bush lack? Ask that question, and you’ll likely end up being called a racist. Objectively, black people are absolutely free in this country, and though it’s often dismissed, the fact that we’ve had a black president is proof of that. That’s not to say that everyone has the same starting point, but that’s always been true throughout all of human history, no matter the location. You can not mandate equity in all things. It’s an impossible, utopian pursuit that only ends up lowering everyone into misery and poverty.

We as a country, which includes Rep. Bush no matter how ungrateful she may be, have come along way, and it's absolutely shameful that she can't recognize that, on the 4th of July of all days.