Mitch McConnell

Senate Votes to Take Up Debate on Infrastructure Bill

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 7:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Votes to Take Up Debate on Infrastructure Bill

Source: AP Photo/Mark Tenally

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Senate voted 67-32 to take up the debate with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

All 50 Democrats voted in favor of continuing, as did 17 Republicans, most notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Shortly before the vote, President Joe Biden's official account tweeted out "We’ve reached a historic deal on infrastructure, folks."

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House released a glowing fact sheet on the deal, which highlights:

  • Makes the largest federal investment in public transit ever
  • Makes the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak
  • Makes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system
  • Makes the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history, delivering clean water to millions of families
  • Ensures every American has access to reliable high-speed internet
  • Helps us tackle the climate crisis by making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history; electrifying thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and creating a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a clean, 21st century electric grid

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted extensively about the package, including reasons why some Republican senators voted against.

This vote comes a week after the Senate failed to do so in a vote of 49-51, with many senators justifying their vote on account of how it was not yet ready. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ultimately voted against it, a procedural move so he could bring it up again.

What is in reality a spending bill has a price tag of nearly $1 trillion. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

We've Discovered the Real Reason the CDC Is Requiring All Kids Wear Masks in Schools
Katie Pavlich
Dan Crenshaw Tweets Stunning Revelation on New CDC Mask Guidelines
Rebecca Downs
Vile Responses From Liberal Twitter Come Pouring in As Steven Crowder Recovers From Collapsed Lung
Rebecca Downs
Former Rolling Stone Writer Zeroes In on the Root Cause for COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz: 'Heroism of Cuban People' Is 'Incredibly Awkward' for Those Who Want to Promote Socialism in US
Rebecca Downs
Biden's ATF Nominee Might Have a Racism Problem
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular