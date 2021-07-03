Poll Explores What's on Everyone's Mind: Is Joe Biden Really Running the Show?

Earlier this week, the Trafalgar Group released a poll looking into perhaps one of the most key questions facing our country right now. When asked "Do you believe President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office," a majority, at 56.5 percent said "No, others are directing policy and agenda," while 36.4 percent said "Yes, he is directing all policy and agenda."

Our @trafalgar_group @COSProject poll (conducted 6/23-25) was just featured on @TuckerCarlson Tonight on @FoxNews . Only 36% of Americans believe #Biden is directing all policy & agenda, while 57% say others are. Report: https://t.co/DEx0O3ZaU4 pic.twitter.com/F7eQSp169d

As expected, a majority of Republicans answered "No," while a majority of Democrats answered "Yes." But there's more to the breakdown, much more.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans say "No," by 83.6 to 11.0 percent, with 5.4 percent saying "Not sure."

The Democratic majority saying "Yes" is much smaller, though. While 58.6 percent of members of President Biden's own party think he's the one executing his duties, one-third still don't, at 31.7 percent. Almost one-tenth are unsure, at 9.7 percent.

Those with no party affiliation are more likely to say that Biden isn't the one running the show, by 58.4 to 36.1 percent. Those who are unsure make up 5.4 percent.

The poll from June 23-June 25 included 1,086 respondents who are likely voters. Democratic respondents outweighed other political party affiliation, with 39.3 percent, compared to 35.6 percent Republicans and 25.1 percent of those described as "Non-Partisan/Other."

This is not merely an outlier spelling troubling news about the president. I reported last weekend and Guy covered this week how the president's popularity is dipping, and he's especially faring poorly when it comes to the issue of surge in violent crime.

The hits keep coming too.

On Friday morning, ABC New/Washington Post released a "Crime and Racial Justice" section of their poll. Nearly half, at 48 percent, disapprove of how Biden is handling the issue, while 38 percent approve.

As was reported last week, the president tried to tackle rising crime by blaming it on guns. According to the poll, though, "stricter gun control laws" had the lowest amount of support, at 46 percent, of options respondents were able to choose from when it comes to options people "believe[d] each item would reduce crime," while 53 percent said it would not.