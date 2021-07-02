Polls: Biden Approval Slips, New Yorkers Want Cuomo Gone, Police Popularity Strong

Four polling nuggets on a pre-holiday weekend Friday: First, in New York, where shameless Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to plow forward and overcome his multiple scandals, holding a high dollar re-election fundraiser just this week. The negative headlines may have receded a bit, but the public is generally hostile to the idea of a fourth Cuomo term. In a new Siena poll, just 33 percent of Empire State voters say they want to see him run again, with a whopping 62 percent saying he should either resign immediately or not seek re-election:

As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gears up to campaign for a fourth term, a poll released Thursday found more than 60% of voters surveyed would rather see the Democratic executive resign immediately or not run for office again. A Siena College Research Institute poll of 809 voters between June 22 and June 29 found that 39% of respondents said Mr. Cuomo should finish out his term but not run again as investigators review sexual-harassment allegations by current and former aides. Mr. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing. Twenty-three percent of voters surveyed said the governor should resign immediately, while 33% said he should run for re-election, the poll showed...Mr. Cuomo said in a speech at a Tuesday night fundraiser for his campaign committee that he wanted to continue in office for four more years, according to attendees. Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, said the poll was “surprisingly positive because New Yorkers have only heard one side of the story and haven’t yet heard the truth.”

Oh, they've heard the truth, and it's ghastly. Less than half of Democrats polled support Cuomo pursuing another term as governor. Is he toast? Maybe, but I wouldn't necessarily bet on it. There are multiple investigations underway, any one of which could potentially seal his fate. But if Cuomo decides to forge ahead and manages to survive a Democratic primary, deep blue New York very well could select him over -- perish the thought -- a Republican. Shifting to the national fray, here is a second poll in as many days showing President Biden's approval rating slipping:

According to this data, he's improved a bit among Republicans, while losing ground among Democrats and independents. Sub-40 percent among indies isn't a great sign for him or his party with the midterms looming next year. One major issue on voters' minds is crime, which is probably why the White House has served up its pitifully weak talking point that the GOP is somehow the 'defund the police' party. Nobody believes that, not even the people repeating the claim out loud, which is why this has to be a concern for the party in which 'defund the police' has a high-profile home:

“A 59% majority of Americans believe crime is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in the U.S., according to the Post-ABC poll, an increase from 51 percent in Gallup polling last fall and the highest level since 2017. The sentiment crosses party lines” https://t.co/A0AtmvG6BP — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 2, 2021



On this front, check out the favorability spreads here:

You'd believe the opposite from the MSM, but the police have among the highest favorables in the country and BLM is viewed unfavorably by 2-1 compared to the police. (h/t @scottlincicome) https://t.co/iFVtPTEroN pic.twitter.com/Y7vxOQg7SC — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 1, 2021



Note that the Supreme Court, around which angry leftists are trying to conjure a credibility crisis, sits at +30 favorability.