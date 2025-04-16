And There's the Motive Behind the PA Governor's Mansion Attack. Hint: It Involves the Intifada.

Cody Balmer hates the government. The 38-year-old Pennsylvania resident scaled the fence of the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg and set it on fire. He smashed the windows with a hammer, threw Molotov cocktails in, and fled the scene. It wasn’t some elaborate plan: he left the same way he trespassed onto the property. Gov. Josh Shapiro was inside the residence with this family. We’re lucky no one was seriously hurt or killed. It was an attack, an act of domestic terrorism, which Democrats are condemning, though they were mum on the serial attacks on Tesla drivers and dealerships.

Balmer confessed his actions to a former lover and told her to call the police, though he later turned himself in at Pennsylvania State Police headquarters. He’s an apolitical animal, a hater of both Democrats and Republicans, so expect this story to evaporate soon. That was always the case, but it’s for sure about to enter the Bermuda Triangle as we learned his real motivation: Gov. Shapiro was targeted over his pro-Israel stance. Balmer, who also said he would’ve attacked Shapiro with his hammer if he came upon him during the attack, said he targeted the governor for the Palestinian cause (via JustTheNews):

…and there it is https://t.co/ghITjQ2uDk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 16, 2025

The suspected Pennsylvania arsonist who allegedly set Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence on fire over the weekend, apparently admitted to a 911 operator that he targeted the governor because of “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people." […] Balmer allegedly told the operator who he was and said he wanted the governor to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant obtained by PennLive on Tuesday. “You all know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done," he added. Pennsylvania State Police also confirmed in the warrant that the alleged arsonist targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine” and the Democratic governor's Jewish faith.

Update: The suspect who tried to murder Pennsylvania’s Dem Governor and his family told the police he was doing it due to what Shapiro “wants to do to the Palestinian people” https://t.co/cPeE7QSU4H pic.twitter.com/Blm9H0EB5m — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 16, 2025

It’s because of Shapiro’s stance on Israel and his Jewish faith that reportedly led to Kamala Harris and national Democrats moving away from him as a potential 2024 running mate when the party was scrambling to reorganize following Joe Biden’s exit. Yet, there were reports that Shapiro’s interview didn’t go well, which may have been an intentional move as more has come to light about the Harris operation being a total and complete mess. Shapiro isn’t an idiot, and he has presidential aspirations. Being tied to the VP’s circus would have caused damage to those plans. Still, even looking ahead, yes, Shapiro’s Jewish faith is going to cause problems for a party that’s been engulfed and hijacked by pro-Hamas elements.