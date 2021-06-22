Biden Will Attempt to Get Ahead of a Summer of Crime Created by the Left

President Joe Biden will give a speech later this week in an effort to get ahead of an impending summer of violent crime.

"The reason is that there's been actually a rise in crime over the last five years, but really the last 18 months. And so, it's an opportunity for the President to speak to what he's going to do to help address that. And as we've seen around the country, it is a concern of many Americans, Republicans but also Democrats too, not necessarily through a partisan lens. It was something the President felt was appropriate to speak to and tell the American people what he's doing to help address," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

But rather than focus on the true cause of the increase in crime, Biden will likely use the moment to push for more gun control.

"I'm not going to get ahead of his comments or remarks later this week. But it is an area where the President feels a lot, a great deal of the crime we're seeing is a result of gun violence. You can expect he'll speak to that and his commitment to continuing to address gun violence and gun safety in the country," Psaki said.

An increase in violent crime is predicable and has been bolstered by the left's efforts to defund the police in cities across the country. Leftist prosecutors, many backed by George Soros, are letting violent criminals out of jail and dropping charges against rioters.

Hundreds of alleged looters and rioters busted last year in protests over George Floyd’s murder by police have had their charges dropped, according to NYPD data — figures ripped as “disgusting” by a local business owner. In The Bronx — which saw fires in the street and mass looting in June 2020 — more than 60 percent of arrestees have had charges dropped, according to the investigation by NBC New York. Seventy-three of the 118 people arrested in the borough had their cases shelved altogether, another 19 were convicted on lesser counts like trespassing, which carries no jail time, the report said.

Democrat "bail reform" laws are putting criminals back on the streets and they're committing additional crimes.