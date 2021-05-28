President Joe Biden Releases Official Statement on Anti-Semitism, Finally

Almost a full week after Katie reported on the attacks Jews were facing right here in the streets of America, President Joe Biden finally released a statement addressing anti-Semitism. The official statement was released on Friday before the holiday weekend from the White House, in contrast to the president's general condemnation of anti-Semitic attacks which was a mere tweet.

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

As of Friday evening, there was no mention of this statement over Joe Biden's official or personal account, nor from the White House House twitter account. Instead, many tweets focused on promoting Biden's $6 trillion budget.

The statement read as follows:

In the last weeks, our nation has seen a series of anti-Semitic attacks, targeting and terrorizing American Jews. We have seen a brick thrown through window of a Jewish-owned business in Manhattan, a swastika carved into the door of a synagogue in Salt Lake City, families threatened outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, and museums in Florida and Alaska, dedicated to celebrating Jewish life and culture and remembering the Holocaust, vandalized with anti-Jewish messages. These attacks are despicable, unconscionable, un-American, and they must stop. I will not allow our fellow Americans to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or the faith they practice. We cannot allow the toxic combination of hatred, dangerous lies, and conspiracy theories to put our fellow Americans at risk. As Attorney General Garland announced yesterday, the Department of Justice will be deploying all of the tools at its disposal to combat hate crimes. In recent days, we have seen that no community is immune. We must all stand together to silence these terrible and terrifying echoes of the worst chapters in world history, and pledge to give hate no safe harbor. May is Jewish American Heritage Month, when we honor Jewish Americans who have inextricably woven their experience and their accomplishments into the fabric of our national identity; overcoming the pain of history, and helping lead our struggle for a more fair, just, and tolerant society. Let us all take up that work and create a nation that stands for, and stands up for, the dignity and safety of all of our people.

Notice how there is no mention of who committed these attacks, which have been pro-Palestinian factions. Biden's tweet also left out such mention.

Further, the president's statement fails to call out members of his own party. As Townhall has been consistently covering, squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and newcomer Cori Bush (D-MO) have been the ones furthering Hamas propaganda against Israel, which includes tweeting and retweeting each other referring to our ally as an "apartheid state."

Then again, Biden and the rest of his administration have been in denial of a "shift" which is occurring in the modern Democratic Party, which is no longer as pro-Israel as it had been.

The statement comes less than a week after a letter addressed to Biden called on him to address anti-Semitism. The letter was signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), and Dean Phillips (D-MN).

Such a letter condemned members from both sides of the aisle for anti-Semitic remarks:

At the same time, elected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric. These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to “what happened in Nazi Germany” during the Holocaust. We also reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an “apartheid state” and committing “act[s] of terrorism.” These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews. We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution.

Republicans in the Senate, led by Josh Hawley introduced a resolution also condemning antisemitism, which had support from the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council. Senators included Rick Scott (FL), Mike Braun (IN), Thom Tillis (NC), Joni Ernst (IA), Ted Cruz (TX), John Kennedy (LA), Roger Marshall (KS), Steve Daines (MT), Kevin Cramer (ND), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Marco Rubio (FL), Mike Crapo (ID), Bill Hagerty (TN), and Bill Cassidy (LA). Many senators likewise condemned members of Congress for their antisemitism.