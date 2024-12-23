Trump is Responding to Biden's 'Abhorrent' Pardons

Early Monday morning President Joe Biden, or someone on his staff, announced he is wiping away the death penalty for 37 federal inmates currently on death row. They include child rapists and murderers, but Biden framed the decision as just.

Advertisement

"Today, President Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row. Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole," the White House released in a statement. "The President has issued more commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms. Earlier this month, the President announced clemency for approximately 1,500 Americans – the most ever in a single day."

Biden also took a shot at Trump.

"I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted," Biden said.

Team Trump is disgusted and has released a response on behalf of the President-elect.

"These are among the worst killers in the world and this abhorrent decision by Joe Biden is a slap in the face to the victims, their families, and their loved ones. President Trump stands for the rule of law, which will return when he is back in the White House after he was elected with a massive mandate from the American people," Trump Communications Director and incoming White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

Biden is receiving bipartisan criticism for the move.