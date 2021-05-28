Budget

Republicans Blast Biden's Budget Proposal

Posted: May 28, 2021 5:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden unveiled his budget late on Friday afternoon, with a hefty price tag. The $6 trillion legislation was immediately blasted by Republicans. Senate Budget Committee ranking member Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the budget is "dead on arrival."

"President Biden's budget is dead on arrival – just like all other presidential budgets. It is insanely expensive. It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes. Over time it will result in a weakened Department of Defense," Graham wrote on Twitter. "There will be serious discussions about government funding. But the Biden budget isn’t serious and it won’t be a part of those discussions."

Other Republican lawmakers also weighed in on the spending-heavy budget proposal: 

The Biden administration continues to propose hefty spending legislation that will lead to tax increases on Americans.

