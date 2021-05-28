Republicans Blast Biden's Budget Proposal

President Joe Biden unveiled his budget late on Friday afternoon, with a hefty price tag. The $6 trillion legislation was immediately blasted by Republicans. Senate Budget Committee ranking member Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the budget is "dead on arrival."

"President Biden's budget is dead on arrival – just like all other presidential budgets. It is insanely expensive. It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes. Over time it will result in a weakened Department of Defense," Graham wrote on Twitter. "There will be serious discussions about government funding. But the Biden budget isn’t serious and it won’t be a part of those discussions."

Other Republican lawmakers also weighed in on the spending-heavy budget proposal:

President Biden’s budget is a recipe for mounting debt. Governing responsibly begins with budgeting responsibly. The White House should go back to the drawing board and work with Republicans on a budget that will create jobs and grow our economy. https://t.co/AsRgvzpYYk — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) May 28, 2021

President Biden’s proposal would drown American families in debt, deficits, and inflation.



My full statement: https://t.co/5mulxq0UwO — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 28, 2021

Biden’s budget is bad for America. pic.twitter.com/aPqgRy3dJS — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 28, 2021

?? BREAKING NEWS? President Biden is destroying decades of settled precedent by calling for direct taxpayer-funded abortion.



The #BidenBudget is the most reckless & irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime. It's wrong for America.



My full statement: https://t.co/wG4atRrWrZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 28, 2021

The Biden administration continues to propose hefty spending legislation that will lead to tax increases on Americans.