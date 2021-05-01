Abortion

President Biden's First 100 Days Full of Pro-Abortion Agenda, But Pro-Lifers Are Fighting Back

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 01, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Biden's First 100 Days Full of Pro-Abortion Agenda, But Pro-Lifers Are Fighting Back

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Katie covered on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than any president since FDR. Many of them have furthered the extreme pro-abortion agenda of this administration. In addition to such orders, the administration has ruled with a pro-abortion iron fist in other ways as well.

Some of these examples from the first 100 days include:

Fortunately, there are groups out there which have put together resources to expose such a pro-abortion agenda and educate voters on what went on during President Biden's first 100 days in office, and why that's so detrimental to protecting the right to life. The very existence of these resources, though, shows that the pro-life movement hasn't given up, but rather is going to ramp up their efforts even further.

Family Research Council

On Thursday, FRC released a memo which in-part noted that "President Biden has made at least $479.9 billion available that can subsidize abortion and abortion businesses -- more than 19 times the level set under President Obama."

The memo also highlighted FRCAction's "Tracking the Biden Administration" web page. In addition to the list of "Actions" in the tweet above, the web page also offers links to "Biden Personnel" and "Biden/Harris Historical Record."

As the 100 day mark came and went, the FRC Twitter account was also active in calling out such a pro-abortion agenda in such a short amount of time.

Many policy experts and political figures in the movement also weighed in as part of a "Pray Vote Stand" project, including FRC's Travis Weber, Dr. Ben Carson, General Jerry Boykin, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rep. Mike Burgess (R-TX), and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). 

Susan B. Anthony List

On Wednesday, Susan B. Anthony List released a press release on "100 Days of Abortion Extremism: Biden-Harris Agenda Exposed," which promoted their new web page "Biden-Harris: Tracking the Most Pro-Administration Ever." The press release helpfully breaks the website down into multiple sections:

  • Forcing taxpayers to fund the abortion industry at home and overseas.
  • Suppressing and eliminating the rights of pro-life Americans and coercing pro-life medical personnel to participate in abortion.
  • Expanding extreme abortion policy that most Americans reject.
  • Appointing the most pro-abortion Cabinet in U.S. history.
  • Changing foundational American institutions to expand abortion.

Further, the press release points to a memo the organization has released breaking down those categories.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA List, has also spoken out against such a pro-abortion agenda.

CatholicVote

The conservative, Catholic, advocacy group has certainly taken on a serious role in exposing how President Biden, who professes to be a devout Catholic, goes gravely against Church teaching with his pro-abortion agenda. Brian Burch, the president of the organization, recently spoke to us about Biden's Catholicism and the issue of whether the president should take Communion.

Further, his organization just recently launched "The Biden Report: A Timeline for Catholics."

Townhall is told that the website "is a comprehensive timeline of President Biden’s first 100 days on issues that matter to Catholic voters. The website, which details 40 and counting hostile Biden actions towards Catholics, will be sent to 500,000 confirmed Catholic voters, is the start of an expansive project to connect failures of the Biden administration to many of the key races in next year's midterms."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Left Tried to Smear and Cancel This Young Veteran, and Now He's Fighting Back
Rebecca Downs
Key Progressive Action Items Just Took a Major Hit
Matt Vespa
What Joe Biden Said About Tim Scott's Rebuttal of His Speech Is Going to Get Him Canceled
Matt Vespa
Why New Yorkers Should Point Fingers at Andrew Cuomo For Their Lost House Seat
Matt Vespa
This Data On Masked Vs Unmasked Schools Will Be Ignored By The Mask Cult
Scott Morefield
WATCH: Driver Goes Through 'Abolish the Police' Crowd Blocking the Road in Portland
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular