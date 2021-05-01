President Biden's First 100 Days Full of Pro-Abortion Agenda, But Pro-Lifers Are Fighting Back

As Katie covered on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than any president since FDR. Many of them have furthered the extreme pro-abortion agenda of this administration. In addition to such orders, the administration has ruled with a pro-abortion iron fist in other ways as well.

Some of these examples from the first 100 days include:

Fortunately, there are groups out there which have put together resources to expose such a pro-abortion agenda and educate voters on what went on during President Biden's first 100 days in office, and why that's so detrimental to protecting the right to life. The very existence of these resources, though, shows that the pro-life movement hasn't given up, but rather is going to ramp up their efforts even further.

Family Research Council

40 total executive orders, and 62 total executive actions (including executive orders, memoranda, and other actions) impacting life, family, and religious freedom. (As of 4/21/21)



View the list: https://t.co/LFAkixK6QU — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 28, 2021

On Thursday, FRC released a memo which in-part noted that "President Biden has made at least $479.9 billion available that can subsidize abortion and abortion businesses -- more than 19 times the level set under President Obama."

In first 100 days, Biden's level of funding available for abortion is 19 times Obama levels. — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 29, 2021

The memo also highlighted FRCAction's "Tracking the Biden Administration" web page. In addition to the list of "Actions" in the tweet above, the web page also offers links to "Biden Personnel" and "Biden/Harris Historical Record."

As the 100 day mark came and went, the FRC Twitter account was also active in calling out such a pro-abortion agenda in such a short amount of time.

President Biden has made at least $479.9 billion taxpayer dollars available that can subsidize abortion and abortion businesses — more than 19 times the level set under President Obama. #Biden100days — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) May 1, 2021

President Biden has NOT yet nominated an Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.



President Biden has NOT announced whether the State Department will continue to hold the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.#Biden100days — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 30, 2021

"The level of federal taxpayer funds made available to the abortion industry in President Biden's first 100 days is unprecedented." #Biden100Days https://t.co/TnQa5A0dEG — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 29, 2021

In three short months, President Biden has broken his promise to bring America together under a moderate administration.



Forcing Americans taxpayers to fund the killing of innocent human beings both at home and abroad will never be a moderate position. https://t.co/kFkmGwbweg — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 29, 2021

Many policy experts and political figures in the movement also weighed in as part of a "Pray Vote Stand" project, including FRC's Travis Weber, Dr. Ben Carson, General Jerry Boykin, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rep. Mike Burgess (R-TX), and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).

Susan B. Anthony List

Ahead of Biden's address to Congress tonight, we've released a report on the tsunami of pro-abortion extremism the Biden-Harris admin has unleashed in their first 100 days



So much for "unity" https://t.co/VuXHHlCcxz — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 28, 2021



On Wednesday, Susan B. Anthony List released a press release on "100 Days of Abortion Extremism: Biden-Harris Agenda Exposed," which promoted their new web page "Biden-Harris: Tracking the Most Pro-Administration Ever." The press release helpfully breaks the website down into multiple sections:

Forcing taxpayers to fund the abortion industry at home and overseas.

Suppressing and eliminating the rights of pro-life Americans and coercing pro-life medical personnel to participate in abortion.

Expanding extreme abortion policy that most Americans reject.

Appointing the most pro-abortion Cabinet in U.S. history.

Changing foundational American institutions to expand abortion.

Further, the press release points to a memo the organization has released breaking down those categories.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA List, has also spoken out against such a pro-abortion agenda.

Biden really believes his abortion extremism is going to go unnoticed. That's why he didn't bring it up during the #JointAddress. It's why he never talks about it.



Watch the full interview w/ @marjoriesba on @EWTNProLife at 9p ET: — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 29, 2021

At @dcexaminer, our president @marjoriesba discusses the lengths the Biden-Harris admin is going to to pay back the abortion lobby that spent millions to elect them — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 29, 2021

Biden's #First100Days have been marked by unprecedented abortion extremism.



He doesn't care about unity.



He cares about abortion. Late-term abortion. Forcing taxpayers to pay for them.



Ahead of his #JointAddress tonight, our president @marjoriesba breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/UDrJuB9Epu — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 28, 2021

CatholicVote

The conservative, Catholic, advocacy group has certainly taken on a serious role in exposing how President Biden, who professes to be a devout Catholic, goes gravely against Church teaching with his pro-abortion agenda. Brian Burch, the president of the organization, recently spoke to us about Biden's Catholicism and the issue of whether the president should take Communion.

Further, his organization just recently launched "The Biden Report: A Timeline for Catholics."

Townhall is told that the website "is a comprehensive timeline of President Biden’s first 100 days on issues that matter to Catholic voters. The website, which details 40 and counting hostile Biden actions towards Catholics, will be sent to 500,000 confirmed Catholic voters, is the start of an expansive project to connect failures of the Biden administration to many of the key races in next year's midterms."